How can parents help their kids with subject choices?





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to skills and education expert - Dr Ivor Blumenthal - about helping grade 10 students with subject choices.

A good combination of subjects can help a teenager with their future studies and career paths

Dr Blumenthal said the National Career Advice Portal can be useful tool for exploring your options

For a child at high school level, grade 10 subject choices can seem like the most important decision in the world and the key to deciding the future.

With this much emphasis on the decision, it's important to guide your child through the process - so that they can make the best choices possible.

According to Blumenthal, the combination of subjects that someone chooses is an essential part of designing their future career and study path. That's whether they have a very specific idea of what they want to do, or something more general in mind.

The makeup of various categories of subjects is a critically important in terms of mapping those subject choices against career direction, against degrees and qualifications. Dr Ivor Blumenthal, Skills and education expert

It can be difficult to determine what the best possible combination is for each child, but Dr Blumenthal said that using the National Career Advice Portal can be an extremely helpful tool for parents and students to see what career paths and subjects are suited to each other.

While this tool can help identify the best subject combination, Blumenthal says you should give yourself space for a potential change of mind, as very few people have their entire life mapped out as a teenager.

Allow yourself to anticipate changing your choices down the line, beyond the compulsory choices. Dr Ivor Blumenthal, Skills and education expert

Choosing the subjects that best fit what you want to do is important, but you do not have to be married to the choices you make at 16 for the rest of your life.

