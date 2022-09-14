Almost half of SA motorists use their phones while driving
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to motoring expert Warren Tucker about the worrying trend of people using their phones while driving.
-
Around 40% of drivers use their phones while driving.
-
Using your phone while driving can be distracting and cause an accident.
Statistics suggest that around 40% of drivers on the roads use their phones while driving, which not only poses a safety risk but also a legal one.
Whether you are texting, creating TikTok videos or even just glancing at your messages, according to Tucker, the law is very clear that using your cellphone while driving is illegal.
As long as the engine is on and you have your cellphone in your hand, it is against the law.Warren Tucker, motoring expert
When a driver looks down at their phone it distracts them and takes the focus off the road, which can lead to serious accidents.
According to Tucker, so many cars at this stage have technology that can sync your phone to your car, which makes looking at the screen completely unnecessary.
Even if your car does not have these facilities and you rely heavily on GPS, attachments exist to put your phone on the windscreen so your eyes can stay on the road.
Tucker added that insurance companies refused to compensate motorists who had been involved in accidents due to being distracted by their phones.
Responding to a message or checking your phone may seem urgent at the moment, but it is not worth the risk.
Rather be safe than sorry and wait until you arrive at your destination before picking up the cell phone.
Listen to the audio above for more.
