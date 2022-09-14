'A lot of work to be done still' as SA marks National Recycling Week
Africa Melane was joined by Kate Stubbs - Business Development and Marketing Director at Interwaste to talk about perceptions and myths around recycling, and the work that still needs to be done to improve recycling behaviours as South Africa marks National Recycling Week.
South Africans generate about 122 million tons of waste a year, only 10 percent is recycled, with a lot of the waste illegally dumped or disposed of in landfills.
The theme for National Recycling Week this year is "Let's get Real" which puts emphasis on more action that needs to be taken to sort out waste problems and take more responsibility when it comes to recycling in the country.
Recycling is not only good for our environment, it is good for job creation, job opportunities, and putting secondary resources into creating a different product.Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste
There is definitely a shift to more positive behaviour, however, there's a lot of work to be done.Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste
One of the most important parts of fixing this issue is separation - which means sorting your waste.
The process is not too technical.
You can start by trying to separate your wet waste from your dry waste and this is something you can practise at home or at work, advised Stubbs.
To be part of the solution:
- Teach yourself and always stay up-to-date by using free online resources to learn about new legislation and new solutions.
- Reduce contamination and separate your waste wherever you are and support your local waste reclaimers.
Be very present about your impact.Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A lot of work to be done still' as SA marks National Recycling Week
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/aI4RJ--Mw4I
More from Lifestyle
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.Read More
How this new documentary, '57', explores the violent crime epidemic in SA
'57' is a South African documentary that takes a dive into the culture of violence in the country.Read More
Chinese cars are selling like hotcakes in South Africa
South Africans are falling in love with affordable Chinese brands such as Cherry and Haval; they are getting better all the time.Read More
What is private prosecution and how does it work?
If a crime is committed and the NPA does not see a reasonable possibility of a prosecuting, there may be another option to citizens.Read More
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.Read More
Why is English such a difficult language to learn?
Anyone who has studied English as a second language has been exposed to one of the most frustrating and confusing languages to learn.Read More
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.Read More
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.Read More
How can parents help their kids with subject choices?
School subject choices can be very important for high schoolers. You can help them to make good decisions.Read More