Why is English such a difficult language to learn?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice- How does private prosecution work?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea - Is it wrong to support your own?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:12
Eskom on the brink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Professor Samson Mamphweli
Today at 18:14
Growthpoint SA results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Estienne de Klerk - CEO at Growthpoint Properties South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Cell C results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Tackling Malaria like we tackled Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Val Nichas, CEO of Spur Corporation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
Eldorado Park turning into Cape Flats with its level of gang violence - activist Residents of Eldorado Park, in the south of Johannesburg, are fearing that the current level of gang violence and drug abuse will... 14 September 2022 9:38 AM
Joburg is not the second-most air-polluted city in the world - CSIR According to unverified reports from IQ Air, an air pollution exposure calculator, Johannesburg is ranked second after India's Del... 14 September 2022 8:01 AM
View all Local
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it' Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences". 13 September 2022 8:35 PM
Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference The conference is expected to be held in December this year, with incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term. 13 September 2022 9:47 AM
Phalatse is representing a system that seeks to oppress our people - ATM Africa Melane speaks to councillor Lubabalo  Magwentshu, chairperson of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the City of J... 13 September 2022 8:00 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
Investment in TymeBank pays off for Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl after African Rainbow Capital posts its results for the year to end-June. 13 September 2022 8:01 PM
Minister Patel tears into IDC in its own report - is the criticism fair? The criticism from Ebrahim Patel, Minister responsible for the Industrial Development Corporation, came in its annual report. 13 September 2022 7:30 PM
View all Business
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms. 14 September 2022 9:22 AM
Why is English such a difficult language to learn? Anyone who has studied English as a second language has been exposed to one of the most frustrating and confusing languages to lea... 14 September 2022 6:22 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Black young girls show sweet reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer A video went viral showing black young girls loving, and having sweet reactions, to US singer and actress Hailey Bailey as Ariel i... 13 September 2022 10:13 AM
WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends A video went viral on Twitter, showing a young man seemingly failing to cook pap and tinned fish properly, for his friends who wer... 13 September 2022 9:58 AM
Celeste Ntuli returns to stage with 'Money and Men' at Emperors Palace She has a hilarious take on how she has accepted her shortcomings in finding love while celebrating her achievements and successes... 9 September 2022 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ukraine starting to win the war? Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive. 13 September 2022 11:13 AM
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday. 13 September 2022 7:19 AM
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert. 13 September 2022 12:32 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why is English such a difficult language to learn?

14 September 2022 6:22 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
English
spelling
language
Oxford University Press South Africa

Anyone who has studied English as a second language has been exposed to one of the most frustrating and confusing languages to learn.

John Perlman spoke to the publishing manager at the Oxford University Press South Africa, Dr Phillip Louw, about why the English language is so complicated.

Picture: PDPics from Pixabay
Picture: PDPics from Pixabay

When it comes to learning and spelling rules there seems to be as many exceptions to the rule as there are working examples and often the pronunciation is anyone’s guess, so what is the reason for this?

According to Louw, one of the reasons for this is that the English language has been influenced by so many other languages.

[English] is a little bit like a sponge. It just sucks up words and spelling from all different languages.

Dr Phillip Louw, publishing manager: Dictionaries and Literature, Oxford University Press South Africa

Another reason is that unlike many other languages, English has no regulatory body which regulates the spelling of words.

While some people may have felt tempted to find a way to keep English consistent, and easier to learn, language is always evolving and most likely will continue to do so.

Listen to the audio above for more.




14 September 2022 6:22 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
English
spelling
language
Oxford University Press South Africa

More from Lifestyle

Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled

14 September 2022 9:22 AM

Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from LekkeSlaap (English) campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?

13 September 2022 9:23 PM

Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 7:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : milkos / 123rf

How can parents help their kids with subject choices?

13 September 2022 3:48 PM

School subject choices can be very important for high schoolers. You can help them to make good decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

Health and wellness: what is an anxiety disorder and how do you manage it?

13 September 2022 12:53 PM

Many people use the words stress and anxiety interchangeably, but what separates an anxiety disorder from run-of-the-mill stress?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

Could radioactive rhino horns prevent poaching?

12 September 2022 7:11 PM

Poachers have been decimating the rhino population for years but a professor from Wits University believes radioactive technology could help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While a little tumble is usually no cause for concern, parents will absolutely want to protect their child from a major fall. Picture: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

How to protect your child from falling and potential injury

12 September 2022 5:31 PM

Falling can be very common among young children and it's important to establish how you can best protect your child from a fall-related injury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ternavskaia / 123rf

What is eczema and 4 tips on how to manage it

12 September 2022 5:05 PM

Atopic eczema is one of the most prevalent skin diseases and one of the most under-recognised (as it differs for everyone).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba. Picture: facebook.com/IdolsSA.Brenden

Mpoomy, Brenden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards

12 September 2022 2:45 PM

South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry

12 September 2022 1:12 PM

Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eldorado Park turning into Cape Flats with its level of gang violence - activist

Local

Joburg is not the second-most air-polluted city in the world - CSIR

Local

Almost half of SA motorists use their phones while driving

Local

EWN Highlights

Several bodies found near Maraisburg off-ramp near Bosmont

14 September 2022 10:13 AM

7 Ekurhuleni policemen charged with killing teen in raid set to apply for bail

14 September 2022 10:02 AM

Joburg MMC Michael Sun denies arrest warrant, Taiwan animal trading allegations

14 September 2022 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA