Why is English such a difficult language to learn?





John Perlman spoke to the publishing manager at the Oxford University Press South Africa, Dr Phillip Louw, about why the English language is so complicated.

Picture: PDPics from Pixabay

When it comes to learning and spelling rules there seems to be as many exceptions to the rule as there are working examples and often the pronunciation is anyone’s guess, so what is the reason for this?

According to Louw, one of the reasons for this is that the English language has been influenced by so many other languages.

[English] is a little bit like a sponge. It just sucks up words and spelling from all different languages. Dr Phillip Louw, publishing manager: Dictionaries and Literature, Oxford University Press South Africa

Another reason is that unlike many other languages, English has no regulatory body which regulates the spelling of words.

While some people may have felt tempted to find a way to keep English consistent, and easier to learn, language is always evolving and most likely will continue to do so.

Listen to the audio above for more.