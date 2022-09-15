Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 7:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
investing
Financial Education
JSE Investment Challenge
Ralph Speirs
investment for teens
investing lessons
money skills

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ralph Speirs, Heads of the Investment Challenge portfolio at the JSE.

- Secondary school pupils and university students from around the country are eligible to take part in the annual JSE Investment Challenge

- "The sooner you start investing, the more time you'll have to grow your money and learn the trade" is the lesson from the programme

@ goodluz/123rf
@ goodluz/123rf

South Africans have a dismal record when it comes to saving.

It's never too late – or too early – to start investing, is the message from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

And the Exchange is trying to help youngsters to learn financial skills with its annual Investment Challenge.

"The sooner you start, the more time you'll have to grow your money and learn the trade."

Secondary school pupils and university students from around the country are eligible to take part.

Bruce Whitfield chats to the Head of the JSE's Investment Challenge portfolio, Ralph Speirs.

We're trying to help the youth understand financial literacy... basically helping them to really get to know about the stock market and get to understand how they're able to make wiser choices with their money one day when they actually do start earning some income.

Ralph Speirs, Head - JSE Investment Challenge portfolio

Speirs says participation in the Investment Challenge grows every year.

This year from schools alone, they have around 20 000 pupils taking part.

While schools might teach a little bit of money management in Life Orientation, there's no dedicated subject in the curriculum.

Speirs says its critical to find the right person in a particular school to spearhead the initiative.

That's where we as the JSE try and make inroads into the different schools, especially in the rural areas around the country where we've got initiatives like mentorship programmes... to try and get the teachers on board to then be able to continuously have it running.

Ralph Speirs, Head - JSE Investment Challenge portfolio

It takes somebody who's really excited about the stock market, a teacher who's got a bit of passion for it... and you'll find those schools then land up year on year participating and producing some good winners.

Ralph Speirs, Head - JSE Investment Challenge portfolio

Registration for the Investment Challenge takes place from January to March, and from around mid-March the competition starts. It runs for six months, coming to an end this year on 23 September.

There are four learners in a team and you can have as many teams as you want. We give each team R1 million in virtual money. They then compete against each other across the country, obviously trying to see who can increase that R1 million to the highest value.

Ralph Speirs, Head - JSE Investment Challenge portfolio

We encourage parents to get involved, to guide them... not necessarily to tell them what to be buying, but to have this conversation... We want the learners to be discussing finance from a young age, and so having them come home to their parents to discuss the markets I think is a great initiative.

Ralph Speirs, Head - JSE Investment Challenge portfolio

Speirs points out that the programme also teaches youngsters valuable lessons about delayed gratification.

For more detail on helping your older child become investment savvy, read "How to teach your teen about investing".

Click here to find out more about the JSE Investment Challenge.

Listen to the full conversation at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start




