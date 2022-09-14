Streaming issues? Report here
Eldorado Park turning into Cape Flats with its level of gang violence - activist

Residents of Eldorado Park, in the south of Johannesburg, are fearing that the current level of gang violence and drug abuse will resemble the violence seen on Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the community activist in Eldorado Park, Cheryl Pillay, and MMC of public safety, David Tembe, about the state of violence in the community.

Residents of Eldorado Park, in the south of Johannesburg, are fearing that the current level of gang violence and drug abuse will resemble the violence seen on Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats.

The community near the City of Gold has been marred by gang violence, while the South African Police Service's conviction rate has been low.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Pillay said that children only know the sound of gunshots in schools.

What you see happening in Eldorado Park is government’s inability to serve and protect the community.

Cheryl Pillay, Community activist - Eldorado Park

We are burying someone every day; kids are running away from schools as gunshots are going off and we are becoming the Cape Flats.

Cheryl Pillay, Community activist - Eldorado Park

She has also called for the removal of their police station commander, Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke.

They are accusing him of not engaging with the complaints raised by the community.

Residents are complaining that violent crimes and drug abuse are rife as law enforcement is not doing enough.

The problem starts at the top. We have highlighted the issue from way back. It’s the new station commander with attitude because the state phones at the front desk are not loaded with airtime for police to attend to community issues.

Cheryl Pillay, Community activist - Eldorado Park

The City of Joburg's public safety official, David Tembe, said that they would deploy the Johannesburg Metro Police Department to assist in fighting crime in the area.

We must work together with the police and our role as the city, we will deploy metro police to the area to assist with fighting crime.

David Tembe, MMC of Public safety - City of Johannesburg

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.




