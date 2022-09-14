Eldorado Park turning into Cape Flats with its level of gang violence - activist
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the community activist in Eldorado Park, Cheryl Pillay, and MMC of public safety, David Tembe, about the state of violence in the community.
Residents of Eldorado Park, in the south of Johannesburg, are fearing that the current level of gang violence and drug abuse will resemble the violence seen on Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats.
The community near the City of Gold has been marred by gang violence, while the South African Police Service's conviction rate has been low.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Pillay said that children only know the sound of gunshots in schools.
What you see happening in Eldorado Park is government’s inability to serve and protect the community.Cheryl Pillay, Community activist - Eldorado Park
We are burying someone every day; kids are running away from schools as gunshots are going off and we are becoming the Cape Flats.Cheryl Pillay, Community activist - Eldorado Park
She has also called for the removal of their police station commander, Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke.
They are accusing him of not engaging with the complaints raised by the community.
Residents are complaining that violent crimes and drug abuse are rife as law enforcement is not doing enough.
The problem starts at the top. We have highlighted the issue from way back. It’s the new station commander with attitude because the state phones at the front desk are not loaded with airtime for police to attend to community issues.Cheryl Pillay, Community activist - Eldorado Park
The City of Joburg's public safety official, David Tembe, said that they would deploy the Johannesburg Metro Police Department to assist in fighting crime in the area.
We must work together with the police and our role as the city, we will deploy metro police to the area to assist with fighting crime.David Tembe, MMC of Public safety - City of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Sebabatso Mosamo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town
The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco.Read More
Joburg is not the second-most air-polluted city in the world - CSIR
According to unverified reports from IQ Air, an air pollution exposure calculator, Johannesburg is ranked second after India's Delhi as the most air-polluted city in the world.Read More
Steps to follow when a deceased's estate has been frozen
Death is an inevitable event of life. While most people know that it will happen, few are prepared for when that time comes.Read More
Almost half of SA motorists use their phones while driving
Our cellphones have become such a huge part of our lives that some people do not even put it down while they are driving.Read More
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it'
Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences".Read More
Minister Patel tears into IDC in its own report - is the criticism fair?
The criticism from Ebrahim Patel, Minister responsible for the Industrial Development Corporation, came in its annual report.Read More
Head of SIU: 'No one is prepared to accept and tolerate [corruption] anymore'
It is clear that a no-tolerance approach to maladministration is a stronghold of the South African Republic, said SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi.Read More
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.Read More
Paramedics save 'unresponsive' baby locked in car while parents visit mall
When paramedics arrived, the baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation. The infant was unconscious.Read More