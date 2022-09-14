Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
CAPE TOWN - What little hope local Justin Bieber fans had that his Justice World Tour would happen in South Africa, has now been extinguished.
Concert organisers, Big Concerts, on Wednesday released a statement on social media confirming the cancellation of the South African concerts.
Big Concerts and AEG Presents regret to confirm that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled.
All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information.
We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in South Africa in the future.
Earlier this month, the singer announced that he was taking a break from his world tour as he needed to make his health a priority.
Two months ago, Bieber pushed back the North American leg of his tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.
However, to the delight of fans, Bieber recently went back on the road, performing six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil. He subsequently said that his return to the stage was premature.
Bieber did not give an estimated timeline of his recovery or indicate whether the Justice tour would ever resume.
This article first appeared on KFM : Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
More from Lifestyle
Why is English such a difficult language to learn?
Anyone who has studied English as a second language has been exposed to one of the most frustrating and confusing languages to learn.Read More
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.Read More
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.Read More
How can parents help their kids with subject choices?
School subject choices can be very important for high schoolers. You can help them to make good decisions.Read More
Health and wellness: what is an anxiety disorder and how do you manage it?
Many people use the words stress and anxiety interchangeably, but what separates an anxiety disorder from run-of-the-mill stress?Read More
Could radioactive rhino horns prevent poaching?
Poachers have been decimating the rhino population for years but a professor from Wits University believes radioactive technology could help.Read More
How to protect your child from falling and potential injury
Falling can be very common among young children and it's important to establish how you can best protect your child from a fall-related injury.Read More
What is eczema and 4 tips on how to manage it
Atopic eczema is one of the most prevalent skin diseases and one of the most under-recognised (as it differs for everyone).Read More
Mpoomy, Brenden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Black young girls show sweet reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer
A video went viral showing black young girls loving, and having sweet reactions, to US singer and actress Hailey Bailey as Ariel in the 'Little Mermaid' trailer.Read More
WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends
A video went viral on Twitter, showing a young man seemingly failing to cook pap and tinned fish properly, for his friends who were visiting his home.Read More
Celeste Ntuli returns to stage with 'Money and Men' at Emperors Palace
She has a hilarious take on how she has accepted her shortcomings in finding love while celebrating her achievements and successes in life.Read More
What's gone viral: Patron tips R3 617 in a restaurant in Hout Bay
A Facebook post has gone viral of a generous customer who left a tip of more than R3,000 at a popular Hout Bay pizzeria - Massimo’s in Cape Town.Read More
WATCH: Former royal bodyguard recalls UK Queen's prank on American tourists
A video has gone viral of a former Buckingham Palace bodyguard telling a story of an American couple who met the monarch but had no idea who she was.Read More
WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview
A video has gone viral of a live interview of Thérèse Coffey, UK deputy prime minister whose alarm ringtone - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre' - went off mid-interview.Read More
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best
The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.Read More
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage
Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More