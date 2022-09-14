WATCH: Hijacker begs for mercy after botched hijacking





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the driver is heard telling the hijacker to hold on tight, as the hijacker's merciful plea is evident from his eyes.

Social media users have been looking for part two of the video, with some saying they would have pressed the accelerator hard to throw the hijacker off the door of the truck.

Hanging for dear life after failed hijacking🤣 pic.twitter.com/s6XXC8dDi5 — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) September 13, 2022

