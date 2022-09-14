Streaming issues? Report here
WATCH: How to find the best Chinese restaurant with good food using Yelp

14 September 2022 10:54 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Chinese restaurant
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video went viral of an American-Chinese guy advising people how to spot good ratings to choose Chinese restaurants that cook delicious food.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the guy is heard saying that people using Yelp - a mobile app that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, must look for Chinese restaurants with 3,5 rating if they want good food.

It is a well-known and normalised idea that food outlets that have dilapidated furniture serve the best food compared to well-established ones.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




