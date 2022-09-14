WATCH: How to find the best Chinese restaurant with good food using Yelp
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the guy is heard saying that people using Yelp - a mobile app that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, must look for Chinese restaurants with 3,5 rating if they want good food.
It is a well-known and normalised idea that food outlets that have dilapidated furniture serve the best food compared to well-established ones.
I only eat at Chinese restaurants with 3.5 stars on Yelp pic.twitter.com/nwKjeI9bcd— Freddie Wong (@fwong) September 13, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : Pixabay.com
