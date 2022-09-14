Mkhwebane's legal team to lodge recusal application against inquiry chair
Clement Manyathela spoke to Advocate Dali Mpofu about his altercation with Section 194 Inquiry Chairperson Richard Dyantyi.
The legal team representing suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has announced that they will lodge a recusal application against inquiry chair, Richard Dyantyi.
On Tuesday, Mpofu threatened the chairperson for his refusal to postpone the sitting of the inquiry.
The advocate had asked for the hearing to be halted to prepare for a court application, and also told the inquiry that Mkhwebane was booked off sick, but Dyantyi refused his request.
Speaking to Manyathela on Wednesday, Mpofu explained that when he said: "You'll pay one day," he meant that they will lodge a recusal application against him.
Through all of that, then it was clear the time to carry out the recusal against him has come and his day will come sooner or later.Advocate Dali Mpofu, Lawyer
Dyantyi is also accused of being biased against Mkhwebane.
On 23 August 2022, I addressed a committee for 30 minutes because we were aggrieved by the fact that the chairperson and parliament issued a statement celebrating that Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had been ordered to pay personal costs by the Constitutional Court.Advocate Dali Mpofu, Lawyer
These are not the actions of someone celebrating outside and then expect for him to be neutral as the chairperson of the Section 194 inquiry.Advocate Dali Mpofu, Lawyer
When asked about tapping into political attitude during his legal engagements, he said that he is a human being and deserves to be treated with respect.
I think that is unfounded because aside from politics, family and other (things), I am human being and I deserve to be treated with respect.Advocate Dali Mpofu, Lawyer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MPs) on the Section 194 inquiry want Mpofu to be investigated for threatening the chairperson.
