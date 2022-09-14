Here's something you don't see every day - snakes affected by load shedding
- A snake called Crawly went in for a check-up this week after presenting with a snotty nose
- Vets at the hospital say they are seeing a lot of snakes with problems relating to a drop in their vivarium temperatures due to load shedding
If your family pet is slightly less fluffy, four-legged and feline and slightly more slithery, scaly and reptilian - then the chances are you are familiar with the veterinary team at Cape Exotic Animal Hospital in Durbanville.
This is Crawly - the ball python who recently paid the hospital a visit after he developed a snotty nose.
Vets at the hospital say they are seeing a lot of snakes with problems relating to a drop in their vivarium temperatures due to load shedding, especially during colder weather.
They say respiratory disease, digestive issues and constipation are just some of the problems they are seeing as a result.
"We highly recommend all reptile owners to have a system set up that will allow their reptiles to continue getting heat during load shedding hours."
The veterinary hospital is the first in the Western Cape dedicated entirely to the care of birds and exotic animals.
Among some of its recent patients are Hope the sea turtle and Gaia the penguin.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Here's something you don't see every day - snakes affected by load shedding
Source : Cape Exotic Animal Hospital Facebook
