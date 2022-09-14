Streaming issues? Report here
What is private prosecution and how does it work?

14 September 2022 1:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
National Prosecution Authority
Court
private prosections

If a crime is committed and the NPA does not see a reasonable possibility of a prosecuting, there may be another option to citizens.

Clement Manyathela spoke to founder and managing director at Ulrich Roux and Associates - Ulrich Roux about how private prosecution works.

  • If the NPA decides not to pursue a prosecution, a citizen can pursue a private prosecution.

  • This person will use state infrastructure and courts but may be liable for costs.

© utah778/123rf.com
© utah778/123rf.com

Once the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been presented all the evidence in a criminal case, they may choose not to prosecute if they do not think a successful prosecution is likely, but this does not necessarily mean it is the end of the road.

The NPA will issue a nolle prosequi certificate and a private citizen can request this certificate and institute a prosecution in their private capacity, according to Roux.

The citizen will have three months from the time this certificate is issued to begin pursuing a private prosecution.

In these cases, the private citizen will still use state infrastructure and the case will be heard in the high court or magistrates court, and they will have to pay security to the court to cover the costs.

If this private prosecution does progress to court, the NPA will take note of the matter and have the option to take over the case if they feel it necessary.

If evidence comes to light and there are revelations made during testimony or cross examination then [the NPA] are at liberty to reinstate the prosecution on behalf of the NPA and accordingly to take over the matter.

Ulrich Roux, founder and managing director at Ulrich Roux and Associates

While this option is constitutionally available it is not something that happens often, as there are high potential costs involved and usually the NPA's judgement is trusted.

If the NPA declines to prosecute, then more often than not, that is accepted by the complainant in a matter and the matter is not taken any further.

Ulrich Roux, founder and managing director at Ulrich Roux and Associates

Listen to the audio above for more.




