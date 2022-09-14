What is private prosecution and how does it work?
Clement Manyathela spoke to founder and managing director at Ulrich Roux and Associates - Ulrich Roux about how private prosecution works.
-
If the NPA decides not to pursue a prosecution, a citizen can pursue a private prosecution.
-
This person will use state infrastructure and courts but may be liable for costs.
Once the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been presented all the evidence in a criminal case, they may choose not to prosecute if they do not think a successful prosecution is likely, but this does not necessarily mean it is the end of the road.
The NPA will issue a nolle prosequi certificate and a private citizen can request this certificate and institute a prosecution in their private capacity, according to Roux.
The citizen will have three months from the time this certificate is issued to begin pursuing a private prosecution.
In these cases, the private citizen will still use state infrastructure and the case will be heard in the high court or magistrates court, and they will have to pay security to the court to cover the costs.
If this private prosecution does progress to court, the NPA will take note of the matter and have the option to take over the case if they feel it necessary.
If evidence comes to light and there are revelations made during testimony or cross examination then [the NPA] are at liberty to reinstate the prosecution on behalf of the NPA and accordingly to take over the matter.Ulrich Roux, founder and managing director at Ulrich Roux and Associates
While this option is constitutionally available it is not something that happens often, as there are high potential costs involved and usually the NPA's judgement is trusted.
If the NPA declines to prosecute, then more often than not, that is accepted by the complainant in a matter and the matter is not taken any further.Ulrich Roux, founder and managing director at Ulrich Roux and Associates
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123362917_justice-law-legal-concept-.html?vti=oeb3bko81s61osy4mh-1-2
More from Lifestyle
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.Read More
How this new documentary, '57', explores the violent crime epidemic in SA
'57' is a South African documentary that takes a dive into the culture of violence in the country.Read More
Chinese cars are selling like hotcakes in South Africa
South Africans are falling in love with affordable Chinese brands such as Cherry and Haval; they are getting better all the time.Read More
'A lot of work to be done still' as SA marks National Recycling Week
The theme for this year's National Recycling Week (12 - 17 September) is "Let's get real."Read More
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.Read More
Why is English such a difficult language to learn?
Anyone who has studied English as a second language has been exposed to one of the most frustrating and confusing languages to learn.Read More
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.Read More
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.Read More
How can parents help their kids with subject choices?
School subject choices can be very important for high schoolers. You can help them to make good decisions.Read More