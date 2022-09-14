Is it wrong to take on services or buy products based on people's race, culture?
Clement Manyathela engaged 702 listeners on using someone's services or supporting their business based on their race or culture.
Clement Manyathela received a voice note from a listener sharing reasons why she preferred prioritising black female professionals when requiring service.
She added that she was criticised by a receptionist at a medical center for asking for a black professional's service.
Before listeners weighed in on the matter during the What's The Tea feature, 702's afternoons show host Relebogile Mabotja said that there was nothing wrong with her choice of preference.
She is not a bad person, and we are living in the times where we can have preferences.Relebogile Mabotja, afternoon show host - 702
We have some men who want a man when they go for a neurologist...Relebogile Mabotja, afternoon show host - 702
One caller said there was nothing wrong with supporting their own.
In fact, everybody should have their choice and it’s a pity interpretation after having made your choice is always scrutinised. There are many black people and institutions that need our support.Pat, Caller in Katlehong
Another listener weighed in to say that there shouldn't be a preference that looks down on other races and cultures.
If I preferred my own doctor, I would be called a racist, or started my own organisation called 'the white law firm', I would also be called racist. It is really making me sick, and I think we should start looking at people as people and not their skin.Frederick, Caller
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
