Political education a necessity for future ANC members - David Masondo
Clement Manyathela spoke to the deputy minister of finance David Masondo about the OR Tambo School of Leadership, delivering political education and the future of the African National Congress (ANC).
The OR Tambo School of Leadership was established three years ago in order to give political education to ANC members so they can best understand the problems in our country and find solutions, according to Masondo.
Masondo said he wants to ensure that all future members of the ANC go through some degree of political education especially leading up to the December conference.
Going to the national conference of the ANC in December we want to suggest to members that we make sure that every member who gets recruited into the ANC does some courses.David Masondo, deputy minister of finance
He believes that this school can be useful tool for all ANC members, both new and old, to fully understand and abide by the core values of the party.
He also said that he is aware that the ANC has not produced the type of leadership that acts consistently with the party’s values but he does believe that the ANC can benefit South Africa.
Masondo believes that some important skills that party members need to have are a deep understanding of the economy as well an ability to modernise the party to tackle the major issues in the country.
Source : 702
