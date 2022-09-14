France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Wealth Manager at Rand Swiss.
- France's Canal+ has upped its stake in DStv operator MultiChoice
- Its latest share buy means the French broadcaster now owns more than 26% of MultiChoice, compared with just over 15% a year ago
France's Canal+ has upped its stake in DStv owner MultiChoice.
The French broadcaster has increased its shareholding from what was 20.1% in July, to 26.26%.
It now owns 26% of the Joburg-based entertainment company, compared with 15% a year ago,
What is the attraction for Canal+, asks Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Viv Govender, Wealth Manager at Rand Swiss.
Govender says he's also wondered what the motivation is, considering this is a sector under a great deal of pressure from streaming services.
Remember we're living in a world of Amazon Prime... giving away these kinds of services effectively as an add-on with its delivery service, so it's a really competitive market out there.Viv Govender, Wealth Manager - Rand Swiss
That being said, Africa remains one of the supreme places in the world that is still growing opportunity... and if you can't see growth in your home market, francophone Africa and the rest of Africa does look very attractive right now.Viv Govender, Wealth Manager - Rand Swiss
At the same time, just because the continent is large and growing does not necessarily mean there's opportunity for "an old-school pathology" like a MultiChoice, he adds.
"I'd liken it to the cellphone versus landline thing".
Govender feels there's a great possibility in Africa of people jumping straight into streaming services as opposed to going for services via satellite or cable.
Is it likely then that Canal+ might up their stake in MultiChoice even further in the future?
I'm sure they believe they could make this particular asset much more valuable if they were able to control it.Viv Govender, Wealth Manager - Rand Swiss
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
