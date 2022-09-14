Chinese cars are selling like hotcakes in South Africa





Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Chinese vehicles continue to be top sellers in South Africa with sales seemingly increasing every month.

In fact, Chinese brands are outselling many traditional ones such as Ford and Mercedes-Benz.

In July, Cherry sold 1,262 cars in South Africa, Haval sold 858 while Mercedes-Benz shifted only 679 units.

Both Haval and Chery outsold more established European brands in August.

Haval H6. © keitma/123rf.com

The big reason for this [booming sales] is that South Africans are strapped for cash… What the Chinese have done… is offer incredible value… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Most of them are becoming very, very safe – as safe as some of the entry-level European cars… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Cherry… has a 1-million-kilometre guarantee… They clearly believe the car is going to last… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

