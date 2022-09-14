Chinese cars are selling like hotcakes in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.
Chinese vehicles continue to be top sellers in South Africa with sales seemingly increasing every month.
In fact, Chinese brands are outselling many traditional ones such as Ford and Mercedes-Benz.
In July, Cherry sold 1,262 cars in South Africa, Haval sold 858 while Mercedes-Benz shifted only 679 units.
Both Haval and Chery outsold more established European brands in August.
The big reason for this [booming sales] is that South Africans are strapped for cash… What the Chinese have done… is offer incredible value…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Most of them are becoming very, very safe – as safe as some of the entry-level European cars…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Cherry… has a 1-million-kilometre guarantee… They clearly believe the car is going to last…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Hudson interviewed Page – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chinese cars are selling like hotcakes in South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119557653_13-october-2018-wuhan-china-chinese-car-of-the-brand-haval-model-h6-in-the-street-in-china.html?vti=36jlri-1-2
