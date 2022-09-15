Would teenagers benefit from school starting later?

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] What are strong selling points for your home ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tiaan Pretorius, manager for Seeff Centurion
Today at 16:10
SALGA calls for transparency in the formulation of coalition agreements
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mandla L. Isaacs
Today at 16:20
Right-wing parties win Swedish election in historic political overhaul
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marika Griehsel, journalist & former correspondent for Swedish TV in Africa
Today at 16:50
ADHD in the Workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the MBA in University of Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 17:10
Where are we with the DNA Bill ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vanessa Lynch - Regional Director at DNA for Africa
Today at 17:20
Meyiwa Murder Trial : The third state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has pointed out accused two as one of the intruders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 18:09
FirstRand pays R26.2bn in dividends - a 78% jump - its highest in history
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Battery maker, Metair 's profits slid after being hit by raw material shortages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaz Haffejee - CEO at Metair
Today at 18:50
Takeover target, ACSA publishes financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siphamandla Mthethwa. - CFO of ACSA
Today at 19:08
[PITCHED} The massive overhaul of Ethereum known as the Merge has finally happened
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to stick out in the noise and clutter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Bradley Marshall
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - The stock market won’t make you rich, your emotions might!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Would teenagers benefit from school starting later?

15 September 2022 6:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
School
Teenager
High School
sleep
sleep deprived

Many parents may notice that waking their teenager up for school is no easy task but could a later start time be the solution?

John Perlman spoke to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the implications of a later school starting time for teenagers.

  • Teenagers need between eight and ten hours of sleep each night.

  • With the current system, many teenagers are severely sleep deprived.

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com
Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

In California, a law was passed to prevent schools from starting before 8:30am.

Speaking to this, Rae said it could have significant benefits for teenagers.

The majority of our teens are chronically sleep deprived.

Dale Rae, director of sleep science at University of Cape Town

According to Rae, in order for teenagers to be at their mental and physical best, they need to get between eight and 10 hours of sleep each night.

She added that teenagers were more likely to be nocturnal and only feel tired very late at night.

So now you have your teen who cannot fall asleep before 10 or 11 at night and yet we're asking them to be up at six because they need to get to school… the window they get to sleep in, with the current school system, is just not long enough.

Dale Rae, director of sleep science at University of Cape Town

While it may be a challenge to redesign the school system to accommodate later start times, the end result could be happier and healthier high schoolers.

Listen to the audio above for more.




