Why immigrants can’t be blamed for the social and economic problems in SA
John Maytham speaks to Lizette Lancaster, manager of the Crime Hub at the Institute for Security Studies.
- The research by the ISS looked to debunk myths around immigrants in South Africa.
- The research found that there are only 4 million migrants living in SA as opposed to claims that there are 25 million foreign nationals.
- The report concludes that many of negative claims about immigrants are false.
According to a recent report by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), this reinforces negative and xenophobic sentiments among many people.
We've heard a number of people, including our ministers, like the Home Affairs minister, saying there's up to 25 million illegal immigrants in the country. We worked with Statistics South Africa to try and see what the actual figure was. It's clear that it's only around 4 million.Lizette Lancaster, manager of the Crime Hub at the Institute for Security Studies
The research and analysis presented in the report tests the validity of these widely held beliefs.
What it found was the claims were largely false and could only have detrimental consequences for South Africa’s economy and people.
A common claim made by South Africans is that foreign nationals were taking employment opportunities away from South African citizens.
Lizette Lancaster, manager of the Crime Hub at the Institute for Security Studies, says this is untrue.
For one immigrant, two local jobs are created on average.Lizette Lancaster, manager of the Crime Hub at the Institute for Security Studies
Even if we had to expel all immigrants, legal [and] illegal....we will still not solve our problems that have to do with mismanagement at a service delivery level.Lizette Lancaster, manager of the Crime Hub at the Institute for Security Studies
