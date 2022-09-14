Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Our deadliest enemy may finally be tamed

14 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Invisible to the human eye, the malaria parasite’s days are numbered

First identified almost 5 000 years ago, Malaria’s name comes from the Italian for bad air from when it was believed that illness was carried by the air. It was first identified as a parasite in 1880, a doctor in Cuba the following year noted the connection between mosquitoes and the transmission of yellow fever and allowed for the parasite to be tracked to being spread by certain mosquitoes.

The work resulted in Noble prizes for medicine being awarded in 1902 and 1907.

Vaccines for smallpox gave some the hope that something similar could be found for Malaria. Last week we got the results of a multi year trial that suggests we may finally have one.

The parasite that has been estimated to be responsible for the unnatural deaths of half of all humanity.

The scale of the problem

Covid cases since 2020 exceed half a billion cases, Malaria affects over 200 million every year. It kills around half a million people a year, many if not most are children under 5 years old and over 90% are those in Africa.

A massive impediment to Africa’s progress has been the disease burden from the microscopic parasite and the combined approach which now includes a vaccine could fundamentally change Africa’s development path.

Besides the saving from lost productivity and healthcare costs, it offers a massive opportunity to supercharge tourism.

One of the reasons it has taken this long to create a vaccine is that this is the first vaccine to counter a parasite in humans. Viruses are comparatively tiny compared to a parasite and so determining how best to have the body identify it is difficult. The parasite, a plasmodium, has three main species that infect humans, plasmodium falciparum is the most dangerous and the species the vaccine seeks to block.

The vaccine uses specific pieces of the parasite DNA that can’t replicate what the infection does, but would stimulate the body's antibodies to identify and destroy the parasite.

It targets the version that is injected into humans by the mosquito to prevent it infecting the liver where it undergoes a change before moving into the bloodstream and infecting red blood cells. Liver and blood cells are destroyed by the parasite and the version created in the bloodstream is then ingested by mosquitoes where it is able to complete the life cycle and produce new variants.

It is incredible that it evolved such a complex life cycle but it is also the reason it has remained so effective in evading our bodies' defence systems.

How it will be distributed

You may think that the only challenge was to find a suitable vaccine candidate, but any vaccine needs to meet multiple criteria before it can be used.

The elements are:

  • Effective
  • Stable
  • Safe
  • Affordable
  • Offer long term protection
  • Easy to manufacture

Finding one that fits all the elements is very elusive and previous attempts had limited efficacy and only short protection periods.

This vaccine looks to offer 80% efficacy and protection that would allow a child under 2 years old to enjoy increased protection for up to two years after the treatment and hopefully until after their 5th birthday which is when they are most vulnerable.

The vaccine is administered over a course of two years and can be given when the child gets other vaccines.

There have not been any significant adverse reactions.

The cost for the course of four shots is about R350 which is relatively cheap and it can be produced in large quantities. India’s Serum Institute will produce 100 million doses for the 1st phase of the expanded tests that have been initiated.

Despite that, the funding will still be a challenge, it is expected to cost over R5 billion per year to supply the vaccines in the countries with the greatest malaria burden.

With the economy and climate factors cutting into rich country’s budgets, it will still be a challenge to secure the funding.

Multi-pronged approach

The vaccine is the much needed extra layer of protection but it remains one of the needed interventions to reduce and hopefully one day eradicate the parasite.

The other successful options are managing the mosquito populations using pesticides and via genetic alterations to make the male mosquito, which does not bite, sterile. It does not stop infected female mosquitoes from spreading malaria but it significantly reduces the number of mosquitoes which when the number falls below a certain level prevents the parasite from completing its life cycle as it requires a female to bite a person that is infected.

Treated mosquito nets further reduce the chances of being bitten and for children can be combined with anti malaria drugs to reduce the chance of the parasite being able to infect humans.

The efforts to reduce the Malaria loads in Europe and North America has seen the incidence of Malaria drop to insignificant levels.

With the political will and sufficient funding, we can now look forward to Africa also reducing Malaria to a footnote in the history books.




