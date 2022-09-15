The tax implications of donating to charity in a will
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Professor Deborah Tickle, a tax lecturer at the University of Cape Town.
Testators or people with a will can donate a portion of their money or assets to a charity of their choice to avoid being subject to tax by the government.
South Africa is celebrating National Wills Week from 12 to 16 September 2022.
Tickle said that having a charity of your choice gives an opportunity not to be heavily taxed by government.
She also advised people to use this week to get professional advisors to draft them a will, which would be free of charge.
When you draft a will, you can stipulate that a certain amount or percentage of your assets can be donated to a children’s trust, charity, or Red Cross so that your money will not be subjected to tax.Professor Deborah Tickle, Tax lecturer - University of Cape Town
People can make a will for themselves but I recommend a professional advisor draft one for you.Professor Deborah Tickle, Tax lecturer - University of Cape Town
Tickle also said that in the absence of a will, intestate succession will divide assets on behalf of the departed person.
In the case of smaller possessions, such as jewellery and heirlooms, a document called a "letter of wishes" is used to decide to whom the item goes.
Too many people in South Africa do not have wills and it is critical to determine who is going to get what when you pass on.Professor Deborah Tickle, Tax lecturer - University of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81211453_euro-coin-pile-with-pocket-calculator-and-blue-notebook.html?term=balance%2Bsheet&vti=n9na4jz40fkwbmunqa-1-15
More from Business
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?
The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA
Heineken’s proposed takeover of wine and cider business, Distell Group, has been given the go-ahead by the South African Competition Commission.Read More
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.Read More
More IPPs coming online could lead to a death spiral for Eskom - energy expert
Eskom will be left with customers who can't afford high electricity prices and those who aren't paying says Prof. Mamphweli.Read More
Our deadliest enemy may finally be tamed
Invisible to the human eye, the malaria parasite’s days are numberedRead More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More
Growthpoint recovering from 'COVID nightmare', but office rentals still slow
South Africa's largest property owner is seeing a rental recovery for shops and factories, but the office space is lagging behindRead More
Chinese cars are selling like hotcakes in South Africa
South Africans are falling in love with affordable Chinese brands such as Cherry and Haval; they are getting better all the time.Read More
More from Local
Career gaps, cover letters & cutting competition - a guide to creating a good CV
As analysts predict the unemployment rate will steer towards 40% by 2030, the job market remains highly competitive and difficult to enter and this is why a strong CV is one of the most important tools when applying for jobs.Read More
Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea
PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.Read More
Could formalising the illegal mining industry benefit South Africa?
Illegal mining is estimated to cost the country significant amounts of money, so could legalising it be the answer?Read More
Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Kubashni Govender, business development manager for the East Coast Region at Sanlam Trust.Read More
‘Jagersfontein tailings dam warning likely to have been ignored’ says specialist
The are various regulations in place for the country's well-regulated mining sector which stands on a legacy of more than a 100 years, explained the environmental specialist.Read More
Same chicken, new (recyclable) bag - Woolies makes good on 2018 'green' promise
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper
A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan.Read More
WATCH: Babies instinctively avoid walking on grass?
A video has gone viral of parents taking their babies to the grass, but not winning in getting them to step on it.Read More
'Prepare to live with power cuts for another 5-10 years': expert
"It's not just next year, we will be seeing load shedding for the next five to ten years. So I suggest that people find a different route to get power and not rely on Eskom."Read More