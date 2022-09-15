Mkhwebane's legal team stands a chance of removing Dyantyi - Accountability Now
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Paul Hoffman, the director at Accountability Now, about the latest in the Section 194 inquiry.
Accountability Now believes that the legal team of suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane stands a chance of a successful recusal application against the inquiry chair, Richard Dyantyi.
Advocate Dali Mpofu had asked for the hearing to be halted to prepare for a court application, and also told the inquiry that Mkhwebane was booked off sick, but Dyantyi refused his request.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Hoffman said that Mkhwebane's legal team exposed the inexperience of Dyantyi as chairperson.
Hoffman also added that Mpofu stands a chance of removing the chair from heading the Section 194 inquiry.
The inexperience of the chairperson was exposed but he did well by postponing the hearing to next Monday and you can’t have a fair hearing in your (Busisiwe Mkhwebane) absence.Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Mpofu is right about that, and he will seek to exploit that if he chooses to use the removal of the chair as the basis for collapsing the inquiry.Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Speaking to Clement Manyathela Show on Wednesday, Mpofu explained that when he said: "You'll pay one day," he meant that they will lodge a recusal application against him.
Through all of that, then it was clear the time to carry out the recusal against him has come and his day will come sooner or later.Advocate Dali Mpofu, Lawyer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : www.parliament.gov.za
