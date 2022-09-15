Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela dies aged 32
JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has passed away.
Leqela, 32, passed away after a short hospitalisation, according to a statement posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday.
Leqela first made it to the big screens as a young teenager on the popular SABC 1 YoTV platform and they went on into television broadcast, radio production and media at large.
Friends and fans expressed their shock upon hearing the news of Leqela' passing.
This is really heartbreaking 💔😞#RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/Dxh8uZhuqP— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 14, 2022
Rise in Power rainbow child💔 #RipLumkoJohnson 🌈 🌈 pic.twitter.com/AJ8KHfi54s— PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) September 14, 2022
Man ☹️🥺🕊️ #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/ySptiHbfS1— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) September 14, 2022
Lumko would have wanted me to post a funny memory right now and roast her a bit because that was our thing whenever we were together but it hurts man. Rest easy, my friend. 💔 #RIPLumkoJohnson— The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) September 14, 2022
Life was LIVED! FUN was had! MEMORIES were made!— Zamani (@NkululekoZamani) September 14, 2022
In the 15 Years we knew each other I don't recall one unpleasant memory with you. A great spirit indeed!
And you know I ain't gonna be lying just because you are chilling next to Akhumzi right now. Go well Baby#RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/0TmOAxO3Yp
The passing of a young person always leaves me cold inside. Nothing about death is natural, but when it's a young person?! It just feels so wrong, in so many ways. Like we've been cheated and betrayed by this powerful force. It's so defeating🥺💔#RIPLumkoJohnson— XIX.I.XXXX🕊 (@SihleTumani) September 14, 2022
Powerful, Fierce, Authentic, Proud, Loud, Funny.— Kingfab👑 (@kingfabNatee) September 14, 2022
It still doesn't make any sense 😭#RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/OOTHe9v6YU
LUMKO JOHNSON 👑🎬💔🕊️— Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) September 14, 2022
YOTV days were awesome, but my highlight was when he played MJ on Mzansi Magic's Inkaba alongside Dr John Kani, Dumisani Mbebe, Nompilo Gwala & Weza Solange. A proud fearless king🌈 Rest In Peace Leqela💔 #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/EZAAeLjSaT
Memorial details and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, since the family wishes to preserve their privacy during this difficult time.
This article first appeared on EWN : Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela dies aged 32
