WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The Taoyuan Veterans Home has been forced to apologise after hiring a stripper for its elderly residents.
The lingerie-clad woman can be seen performing a lap dance on one of the residents who is in a wheelchair.
The nursing home said they hired the woman as part of the Mid-Autumn festival, or Moon Festival - is a traditional festival celebrated in Chinese culture which celebrates the wheat, rice and other harvests of the season.
Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taiwan hired a stripper for disabled veterans. Proving you can still get up even when confined to a to a wheelchair. 🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/eaPw7BNQQr— Agifoe (@agifoe) September 14, 2022
