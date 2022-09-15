‘Jagersfontein tailings dam warning likely to have been ignored’ says specialist
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Brian Rademeyer, an environmental specialist in mine waste management.
The disaster, which left at least one person dead and 300 people displaced on 11 September, is a likely result of professional warnings falling on deaf ears.
The are various regulations in place for the country's well-regulated mining sector - which stands on a legacy of more than a 100 years, explained the environmental specialist.
South [Africans] are leaders, we are leaders in the world in managing these facilities, we’ve got a legacy of mining more than 100 years, we know how to manage these.Dr Brian Rademeyer, Environmental specialist in Mine Waste Management.
Prior to 2020, alarm bells had already sounded on the imminent danger of the dam bursting.
The Water Affairs and Sanitation department issued a directive on 22 December 2020 to the mining company to stop depositing tailings on the facility.
The Water Affairs department also recorded that there was a serious risk of the facility being breached and the latest engineering reports were conducted in June 2022.
Professional civil or mining engineers know exactly how to design, manage, operate, and monitor these facilities to ensure their safety, he added.
It's highly likely that warnings were just ignored, said Rademeyer.
On Tuesday, Jagersfontein Pty Ltd - the company that owns the the Jagersfontein tailings dam, allocated R20 million in temporary housing and food vouchers.
Listen to the full audio above.
