How Marah Louw missed an opportunity to study opera overseas





Clement Manyathela speaks to South African singer, actress and entertainment icon, Marah Louw.

The superstar is popularly known for starring in _The Queen _and _Muvango _as well as sitting on the judging panel of Idols SA.

Not leaving out her illustrious award-winning music career.

Born in 1952, Louw grew up in Soweto. She said music was her first love as she started singing in the church choir at the age of 10.

As a 13-year-old, Louw became the choir's coloratura soprano soloist - which saw her fall in love with opera.

She almost took up a scholarship to study oper overseas but her father discouraged her because, at the time, there were very few prominent black women in that industry.

I got a scholarship [at 14 years old] to go and study opera, and my father said, 'you're not going there'. This was a scholarship to go overseas and go and study opera properly... but in those days there was not a lot of popular, famous black opera singers, so, I was probably going to be one of the first. Marah Louw, entertainment icon

This didn't stop her musical pursuits, however, as she starred in musicals during her school holidays.

Louw got her big break in 1973 when she starred in the musical, Merope, which landed her in Japan.

I got an opportunity to be in 'Merope', which was a musical that was being rehearsed and worked to go overseas, to go to Japan and that was 1973. In 1973, I was on a flight to Japan. My dad didn't know because I knew he might say no, again. Marah Louw, entertainment icon

Louw has since performed for some of the most influential people of the last half-century including Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth II and Thabo Mbeki.

