Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty
-This week marks annual National Wills Week in South Africa
-Sanlam research shows only 46% of women have wills, nearly 20% less than men
-Experts say dying without a will leaves families at risk
Drafting a will is a critical part of financial planning and failure to do so is a disservice to loved ones when you pass away.
According to research by the financial services group Sanlam, only 46% of women have wills - nearly 20% less than men.
Among the reasons is that some feel they don't have enough assets to warrant a will.
This is a cause for worry because 42% of South African households are headed by women.
The importance of drafting a will is being highlighted during National Wills Week, taking place across the country from 12-16 September 2022.
This campaign is led by the Legal Society of South Africa (LSSA), which allows the public to have a basic will drafted by an attorney free of charge.
Govender expands on the importance of wills.
Our concern is that people need to be made aware of wills. And we need to assist them to create a will.Kubashni Govender, Sanlam Trust East Coast Region business development manager
The case of the late rapper Riky Rick not having a will before he died has underlined the importance of wills.
His partner Bianca Naidoo is challenging this in court by asking the Department of Home Affairs to recognise her as his legal wife.
One of the issues that would have made things much easier for his wife and children is if he put a simple will together. Even if he has lots of assets and didn't go the whole route of estate planning, a will would have made her life simpler.Kubashni Govender, Sanlam Trust East Coast Region business development manager
As parents and people with obligations, put a will in place. The estate administration process alone takes a while to administer an estate but it gets complicated when you don't have a will. This is not a good feeling when the family are grieving at the time of your demise.Kubashni Govender, Sanlam Trust East Coast Region business development manager
Govender said preparing for what happened after death protected one's legacy.
It gives you the choice on who you want your beneficiaries to be, who you want your executor to be and it ensures your family has piece of mind in the end. You want to make sure your family is settled and the only way to do it is through a will.Kubashni Govender, Sanlam Trust East Coast Region business development manager
It doesn't mean if you don't have assets that you shouldn't have a will. Recently we heard of someone who won the lottery. Anything can happen from one day to the next.Kubashni Govender, Sanlam Trust East Coast Region business development manager
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty
Source : @DOJCD_ZA/Twitter
