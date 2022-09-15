Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the senior writer at the Financial Times, Andrew Hill, about the economic impact of Operation London Bridge.
The operation is the UK's funeral plan for the death of Queen Elizabeth II - which includes the announcement of her death, the official mourning period and the details of her state funeral.
Hills said the operation had been planned to the minute considering the queen's age.
The cost of Operation London is not yet known but Hill noted that it could send the UK's economy into a technical recession.
Economically... this might just be the straw that breaks the camels' back and pushes the UK into a technical recession because everybody's getting a day off on Monday for a bank holiday. So, there's a sort of economic backwash, as well. I think it will take a while to work out what the net effect is.Andrew Hill, senior writer - Financial Times
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
Source : @RoyalFamily/Twitter
More from World
Is Ukraine starting to win the war?
Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive.Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.Read More
Commonwealth countries not likely to change after the queen's death - Pandor
Questions have been raised about whether some countries will exit the Commonwealth of Nations affiliation since the Queen has passed on.Read More
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours
Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised.Read More
'Queen Elizabeth II believed in democracy' - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing in a statement on Thursday evening at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication
Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.Read More
More from Business
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?
The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?Read More
The tax implications of donating to charity in a will
Professor Deborah Tickle spoke to Wasanga Mehana about the importance of setting up a will and why it is beneficial when considering a charity.Read More
What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA
Heineken’s proposed takeover of wine and cider business, Distell Group, has been given the go-ahead by the South African Competition Commission.Read More
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.Read More
More IPPs coming online could lead to a death spiral for Eskom - energy expert
Eskom will be left with customers who can't afford high electricity prices and those who aren't paying says Prof. Mamphweli.Read More
Our deadliest enemy may finally be tamed
Invisible to the human eye, the malaria parasite’s days are numberedRead More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More
Growthpoint recovering from 'COVID nightmare', but office rentals still slow
South Africa's largest property owner is seeing a rental recovery for shops and factories, but the office space is lagging behindRead More
Chinese cars are selling like hotcakes in South Africa
South Africans are falling in love with affordable Chinese brands such as Cherry and Haval; they are getting better all the time.Read More