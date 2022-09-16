Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainable, socially consciously luxurious watches
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to unwind this weekend

16 September 2022 1:05 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
gig guide
Joburg City Guide
weekend guide

Here’s a reminder to take a well-deserved break with an array of entertaining activities fit for any crowd.

JOHANNESBURG – It feels like the weeks are whizzing by as the year enters the last leg of September.

As you tackle the demands of everyday life, rest may be one of the things that simply fall behind.

Here’s a reminder to take a well-deserved break with an array of entertaining activities fit for any crowd.

YARDS OF ART 2022

Sandton's Rotary Club will be hosting an art fair at Victoria Yards from 16 to 18 September.

The exhibition will serve as a fundraiser, that through a showcase of local artistic talent, will raise money for the club’s multiple and ongoing community projects.

For more information, visit their website.

PAINTING WITH GRAPES

Painting with Grapes offers pop-up paint and sip classes in Johannesburg accompanied by a refreshing glass of wine.

Each class is led by an expert artist who shares industry tips and tricks to help you create stunning art pieces.

Three classes are on offer including a session tailored for children. All painting materials - such as a canvas, easel, paints, brushes and an apron - are provided,

Visit their website for more booking information.

ROAD TO CANDYLAND

Constitution Hill will host the Road to Candyland event on 17 September.

Leading acts include Kabza De Small, Tyler ICU, Masterpiece, Myzrto, LeeArt and Nkulie & Skroef.

This weekend’s event leads up to the Candy Land Music Festival, a weekend-long urban-inspired musical experience, which is set to happen in December.

Buy your ticket here.

THE DAIRY FASHION SHOW

Braamfontein’s Mangrove restaurant will host a fashion show on 17 September to give upcoming local designers and models a chance to showcase their talents.

The event will combine fashion and music. Musicians will get the opportunity to share their art - creating a melting pot that will showcase some of Johannesburg’s young and skilled creatives.

Secure your spot here.

WONDERBOOM LIVE AT SMOKING KILLS BAR

South African rock band WONDERboom has released nine albums and has been nominated for five ‘Best Rock Album’ awards in the South African Music Awards.

The band will be performing live at the Smoking Kills bar in Melville on 17 September 2022.

Although rock is the fundamental sound of the band, WONDERboom has delved into different genres, ranging from funk through to punk and even afro dance.

The event is strictly for those over 21.

Get your ticket here.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to unwind this weekend




