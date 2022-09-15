Could formalising the illegal mining industry benefit South Africa?





Clement Manyathela spoke to Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher David van Wyk, Senior Training Coordinator at the Institute for Security Studies Willem Els, and a representative of the Northern Cape Artisanal Miners' Organisation Lucky Seekoei about whether legalising illegal mining would benefit the country.

Illegal mining is estimated to cost the country billions of rands every year .

Formalising the industry could have financial and security benefits.

An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com

The presence of zama zamas or illegal miners is a contentious topic, with some calling for the legalisation of the industry and others calling for the police to clamp down on these miners to reduce crime.

Zama zamas are people who do not have permits to mine and mine illegally in functional mines or do artisanal mining in abandoned mines, and it is estimated that this costs the country around R7 billion every year.

When looking at illegal mining, the focus is often on the zama zamas specifically, but there are layers to this industry with gangs, workers and buyers all being involved.

Seekoei, who works as a zama zama, said that prior to doing this work he was living on the streets and through this work he has been able to buy a house and said that artisanal mining can be extremely profitable.

However, there are also difficulties for these miners as he said to earn something substantive you can spend an entire week underground.

Seekoei also revealed that some of the biggest buyers of illegal minerals are the previous mine owners, something that van Wyk said he had also seen, as there are less costs buying from zama zamas than operating the mines.

It is much cheaper to operate the mines without having to put the technology and the labour and the other costs into it. David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher

Van Wyk said that there has been a decline in large scale industrial mining, and we should be making space for small and medium scale mining to happen legally, as it used to happen in the past.

Before industrial mining started, people had been mining all over the highveld in South Africa… What are we saying, that we only allow multinational corporations to operate in this country? Or are we going to give an opportunity for small scale? David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher

If the government formalised the sector, particularly artisanal miners, it could be profitable for the country, potentially make the communities safer and create better working conditions for the miners.

