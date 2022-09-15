Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea





- SA couple PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold up and shipped out and now live and work on a 40-foot catamaran.

- The husband and wife duo have begun a vlog, documenting their travels called, All Is Swell.

You could say that local couple PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira are living the dream.

The pair, a documentary filmmaker/cinematographer and a lighting and furniture designer, decided they'd had enough of life on terra firma and recently decided to give it all up for a life on the ocean.

Like many of us since the pandemic, neither Roxanne or PJ felt particularly enamored with a life chained to the office and so they've embarked on the adventure of a lifetime.

Selling their flat in Cape Town and their two cars, the couple - who've been married for seven years, began the search for a very different type of life...and home.

Eventually, they settled on a 40-foot catamaran called Annette, on which they now live and work, and from which they have begun a vlog - All Is Swell - documenting their travels.

So has it all been plain sailing, or have the adventurous couple hit some rough waters?

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King caught up with them while they were briefly back on SA shores recently to find out about the highs and lows of life on the high seas.

I guess we've been talking about doing this since we met...we actively started trying to make it happen just before the pandemic happened. PJ Kotze, Vlogger - All Is Swell

Literally as we were supposed to leave it all just locked down and we were stranded - it's taken up until now to find a boat and get our ducks in the row. PJ Kotze, Vlogger - All Is Swell

But if you wait for all your ducks to be in a row before you go, you'll never end up going. Roxanne Ferreira, Vlogger - All Is Swell

The thing about boats is they aren't an investment and you need to know this going in! PJ Kotze, Vlogger - All Is Swell

We saved every month to be able to do this. Roxanne Ferreira, Vlogger - All Is Swell

Check out the first episode of Roxanne and PJ's vlog, All Is Swell:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea