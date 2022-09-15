Career gaps, cover letters & cutting competition - a guide to creating a good CV
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Phiona Martin - a career coach and work psychologist about the importance of compiling a strong CV.
South Africa’s unemployment rate is one of the highest and most prevalent of the world standing at 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
As analysts predict the country's unemployment rate will steer towards 40% in 2030, the job market remains highly competitive and difficult to enter - and a strong CV is one of the most important tools when applying for jobs.
A Curriculum Vitae (CV) is a chronological timeline of what a worker has done throughout their career, said Martin.
Career breaks can reflect badly during the interview stages of finding a job.
Being transparent and forthcoming about unemployment or taking a career break can aid in gaining the trust of a recruiter.
Where there is a career gap, I normally would encourage people to explain it upfront because if it creates too many questions in the eyes or the person reading it, it might put them off calling you.Phiona Martin, Career coach and work psychologist
Additionally, the length of the CV should consist between two to four pages, anything longer is not likely to be read.
Here in South Africa ideal length is two to four pages… beyond that it becomes too detailed and in fact it is unlikely that a recruiter will have time to go into details.Phiona Martin, Career coach and work psychologist
Regarding cover letters, Martin prefers a short descriptive profile at the beginning of the CV.
When writing, one should describe themselves in four to five sentences highlighting your education, experience and what you are looking for.
A CV is a competitive document, you have to demonstrate yourself as the ideal candidate, she explained.
Therefore, when describing competencies and duties it is important to quantify the extent of skills and work experience in a detailed and focused manner.
Instead of just describing what I did, put a quality metric to it… instead of saying 'resolving queries' I can put 'resolved 90% queries without escalation' - then that tells me about the quality which you did it at.Phiona Martin, Career coach and work psychologist
