JMPD to deploy 100 officers in Eldorado Park to aid SAPS crime-fighting effort





John Perlman speaks to the MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg - David Tembe, about the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's (JMPD) plan address concerns from the Eldorado Park community.

This is in response to the rampant crime that continues to wreck the community including gang violence, assault, murder and drug distribution.

Two teenagers were killed in an alleged shootout at the weekend and parents gathered on Thursday to voice their fear of living in Eldorado Park under such circumstances.

On Thursday, Tembe addressed the community about the JMPD's plan to deploy 100 officers in Eldorado Park for at least three months.

He said that this is an effort to increase police visibility and work in operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

We are going to work with SAPS. Where there is an investigative issue, SAPS and JMPD will work together... We made a commitment together with SAPS today to the community. David Tembe, MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg

We are a force multiplier to SAPS. So, therefore, where they need assistance, we assist them. Where we need assistance, they assist us... Jointly, investigatively, and visibility of the police, we are going to work together. David Tembe, MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg

