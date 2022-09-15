Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:11
Food Feature-Dhaba and Gimba
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chef Ofentse
Hamza D
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature -
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
Upside of failure with Tatjana Schoenmaker
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Tatjana Schoenmaker - South African Swimmer
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged with Mafikizolo
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mafikizolo Manager
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance. 15 September 2022 8:26 PM
JMPD to deploy 100 officers in Eldorado Park to aid SAPS crime-fighting effort Two teenagers were killed in an alleged shootout over the weekend and residents say they've have had enough. 15 September 2022 4:49 PM
Career gaps, cover letters & cutting competition - a guide to creating a good CV As analysts predict the unemployment rate will steer towards 40% by 2030, the job market remains highly competitive and difficult... 15 September 2022 3:32 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it' Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences". 13 September 2022 8:35 PM
View all Politics
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home. 15 September 2022 7:10 PM
FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June. 15 September 2022 6:47 PM
View all Business
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash? The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand? 15 September 2022 2:32 PM
How Marah Louw missed an opportunity to study opera overseas South African singer and actress, Marah Louw is a legend in the entertainment industry with a career spanning over fifty years 15 September 2022 12:09 PM
Same chicken, new (recyclable) bag - Woolies makes good on 2018 'green' promise In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022. 15 September 2022 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan. 15 September 2022 10:06 AM
WATCH: Babies instinctively avoid walking on grass? A video has gone viral of parents taking their babies to the grass, but not winning in getting them to step on it. 15 September 2022 9:59 AM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. 15 September 2022 1:01 PM
Is Ukraine starting to win the war? Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive. 13 September 2022 11:13 AM
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday. 13 September 2022 7:19 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

JMPD to deploy 100 officers in Eldorado Park to aid SAPS crime-fighting effort

15 September 2022 4:49 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Crime
South African Police Service
Eldorado Park
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department
David Tembe

Two teenagers were killed in an alleged shootout over the weekend and residents say they've have had enough.

John Perlman speaks to the MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg - David Tembe, about the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's (JMPD) plan address concerns from the Eldorado Park community.

This is in response to the rampant crime that continues to wreck the community including gang violence, assault, murder and drug distribution.

Two teenagers were killed in an alleged shootout at the weekend and parents gathered on Thursday to voice their fear of living in Eldorado Park under such circumstances.

On Thursday, Tembe addressed the community about the JMPD's plan to deploy 100 officers in Eldorado Park for at least three months.

He said that this is an effort to increase police visibility and work in operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

We are going to work with SAPS. Where there is an investigative issue, SAPS and JMPD will work together... We made a commitment together with SAPS today to the community.

David Tembe, MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg 

We are a force multiplier to SAPS. So, therefore, where they need assistance, we assist them. Where we need assistance, they assist us... Jointly, investigatively, and visibility of the police, we are going to work together.

David Tembe, MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg 

Scroll up for the full interviews.




15 September 2022 4:49 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Crime
South African Police Service
Eldorado Park
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department
David Tembe

More from Local

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM

Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

Career gaps, cover letters & cutting competition - a guide to creating a good CV

15 September 2022 3:32 PM

As analysts predict the unemployment rate will steer towards 40% by 2030, the job market remains highly competitive and difficult to enter and this is why a strong CV is one of the most important tools when applying for jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea

15 September 2022 1:52 PM

PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com

Could formalising the illegal mining industry benefit South Africa?

15 September 2022 1:16 PM

Illegal mining is estimated to cost the country significant amounts of money, so could legalising it be the answer?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DOJ&CD Western Cape regional office officials assist community members at the Athlone Magistrates Court to draft wills and educated on the importance of wills. Picture: @DOJCD_ZA/Twitter

Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty

15 September 2022 12:50 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Kubashni Govender, business development manager for the East Coast Region at Sanlam Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

‘Jagersfontein tailings dam warning likely to have been ignored’ says specialist

15 September 2022 11:30 AM

The are various regulations in place for the country's well-regulated mining sector which stands on a legacy of more than a 100 years, explained the environmental specialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Same chicken, new (recyclable) bag - Woolies makes good on 2018 'green' promise

15 September 2022 10:30 AM

In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper

15 September 2022 10:06 AM

A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© seventyfour74/123rf.com

WATCH: Babies instinctively avoid walking on grass?

15 September 2022 9:59 AM

A video has gone viral of parents taking their babies to the grass, but not winning in getting them to step on it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

'Prepare to live with power cuts for another 5-10 years': expert

15 September 2022 9:40 AM

"It's not just next year, we will be seeing load shedding for the next five to ten years. So I suggest that people find a different route to get power and not rely on Eskom."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane's legal team stands a chance of removing Dyantyi - Accountability Now

Local

How Marah Louw missed an opportunity to study opera overseas

Lifestyle

Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41

Sport

Local Lifestyle

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM

Jagersfontein residents to take legal action after dam wall burst

15 September 2022 7:21 PM

SAHRC: Over 34,000 people benefiting from 6,000 abandoned mineshafts

15 September 2022 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA