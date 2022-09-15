FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit





- Financial services group FirstRand has declared the highest dividend in its history

- The company owns First National Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Wesbank among others

Financial services group FirstRand Limited has released stellar results for the year ended 30 June 2022.

Normalised earnings increased 23% to R32.7 billion.

Economic profit (the group’s key performance measure) more than doubled to R10.1 billion.

"FirstRand's performance reflects the quality of its operating businesses... Earnings have fully recovered and are significantly above peak 2019 levels" said CEO Allan Pullinger.

It is South Africa’s biggest banking group by market value and banks it owns include First National Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Wesbank.

The group declared the highest dividend in its history - an ordinary dividend of 342cents per share plus R125c via a special dividend. That amounts to a combined increase of 78%.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pullinger, who says "we are chuffed where we landed".

The dividend payout is really a function of two things. One is our return profile - we're back above 20% in terms of equity, and that combined with a growth in earnings means we generate capital. Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

...during the pandemic we actually became less generous with dividends... Also, the Central Bank sent a directive to the banking sector to express worry about the pandemic... and said 'please do not declare a dividend'... So all of that capital has been building up and has been compounding... Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

Pullinger adds that FirstRand did not need all its COVID provisions, which drove up earnings and allowed for a generous annual dividend.

Capital built up during the pandemic was then used to also declare a special dividend.

