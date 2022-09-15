Streaming issues? Report here
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Airports
Bruce Whitfield
Airports Company South Africa
Air travel
Acsa
company results
travel restrictions
COVID-19
Siphamandla Mthethwa
2021 unrest

Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa after Airports Company South Africa posts its results for the year to end-March 2022.

- Airports Company South Africa's revenue is up 81% from 2020/21 financial year as travel slowly recovers

- Bruce Whitfield grills CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa about the state of our airports and the recent veld fire that spilled over to OR Tambo International

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has reported an improvement in financial performance for the year to end-March 2022, compared to the previous year.

Revenue was up 81% to R3.9 billion, from R2.2 billion in 2020/21.

The partially state-owned company reported a loss of R1-billion, an improvement on the R2.6-billion loss reported in the previous financial year.

© pegleg01/123rf.com
© pegleg01/123rf.com

While this year's performance has been much better than the previous two said CEO Mpumi Mpofu, the persistent tough environment has slowed down recovery.

The improvement was supported by a "gradual and intermittent" recovery in passenger numbers as severe travel restrictions were relaxed.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Acsa CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa.

While the airports company did see some recovery it is not yet where it should be, especially with international travel, he says.

Currently the recovery is better than what we reported - we are looking almost at around 70% of the pre-COVID levels. The international side obviously has been challenging.

Siphamandla Mthethwa, CFO - Airports Company South Africa

However even that is improving... For instance Delta will start flying daily from Cape Town International to Atlanta, and we just saw today another airline from Belgium starting a flight to South Africa. It is actually encouraging.

Siphamandla Mthethwa, CFO - Airports Company South Africa

Whitfield raises concerns about the way that Acsa is being managed, highlighting the veld fire last week that reached OR Tambo International, resulting in the closure of a runway.

Mthethwa maintains that overgrown grass did not contribute to the fire as it was being cut "to standard".

It was a very windy day; obviously being winter it was quite dry... We haven't got the final report on it, but it is currently being investigated. It was an unfortunate incident, but we'll just improve on our own processes to prevent something like that happening again.

Siphamandla Mthethwa, CFO - Airports Company South Africa

We believe that we are a well-managed entity; the governance is at a very high standard.

Siphamandla Mthethwa, CFO - Airports Company South Africa

Whitfield, who is a frequent flyer, also notes that it looks as if maintenance at our main airports is fraying at the edges.

Mthethwa says we can look forward to an improvement.

2020/2021 was our most difficult year. We obviously cut our costs quite significantly, to the order of about R900 million and it did affect operations. That was in response to what was obviously happening in the market...

Siphamandla Mthethwa, CFO - Airports Company South Africa

...but we've now increased our budget for maintenance by 16%, and currently we are on a programme of catchup maintenance so you should see a significant improvement in the state of our airports.

Siphamandla Mthethwa, CFO - Airports Company South Africa

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio of the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget




