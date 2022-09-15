Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41
- Federer's total of 20 grand slam titles is the third highest men's tally of all-time
- His last grand slam triumph came at the 2018 Australian Open
- He also won 103 singles titles on the ATP tour
Tennis great Roger Federer will retire from the sport at the age of 41.
Federer will bow out after his last competitive tournament at the Laver Cup in London, scheduled for next weekend.
During his illustrious career, the Swiss won a total of 20 Grand Slams, the third highest men's tally of all time.
I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacity and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.Roger Federer, tennis player
At age 36, he became the second-oldest man to win a major singles title in the Open era when he won his final Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open.
His decision to retire follows a difficult period for him, having undergone multiple knee surgeries in a bid to get back to the dominant player he once was.
I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.Roger Federer, tennis player
To my tennis family and beyond,— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022
With Love,
Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN
This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possibleRoger Federer, tennis player
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41
Source : @usopen/Twitter
More from Sport
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town
The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco.Read More
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town
With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup photoshoot.Read More
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad
Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.Read More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle
After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Allan Alaalatoa share a beer after the game.Read More
Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia
It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in Australia.Read More
Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match
This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Garoos, 98 at Wimbledon and flushing meadows ends with 108 victories.Read More
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in
The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane.Read More
Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon
Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place.Read More