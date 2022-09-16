DKMS Africa to host Sunflower Day event to raise funds for children with cancer
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Palesa Mokomele about the initiative to raise awareness for children with cancer.
DKMS Africa - formerly known as the Sunflower Fund - will host an event to raise funds and give hope to children battling blood cancer this Friday.
The three main types of blood and bone marrow cancer are leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mokomele called on the public to buy stickers to contribute to the fund.
A lot of cancers among children and adults are often misdiagnosed or not even picked up and we suspect that the number is higher than 500,000.Palesa Mokomele, director of corporate communication - DKMS Africa
We use the campaign as a platform to create awareness and rally the public to give patients hope, urge the public to buy a tope [tube of hope sticker] from Pick n Pay and wear it on the day.Palesa Mokomele, director of corporate communication - DKMS Africa
It is reported that more than 500,000 children died of blood cancer in 2020.
A transplant from a matching blood stem cell donor is only 0,04% in South Africa, making it difficult to find a match.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview above.
