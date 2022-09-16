How can you manage ADHD in the workplace?
John Perlman spoke to psychiatrist and head of the MBA at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, Renata Schoeman, about managing ADHD at work.
ADHD can make employees come across as lazy or distracting if accommodations are not made.
Open dialogues around ADHD can make a better work environment for employees and employers.
Over one million people living in South Africa have been diagnosed with ADHD.
While ADHD is normally something that is associated with children at school, Schoeman said that many people who are diagnosed as children still have symptoms as an adult and there is a lack of awareness about this.
About 5% of school-age children have ADHD and about 60-70% of them still have significant symptoms in adulthood that can have a detrimental impact on their interpersonal functioning and their ability to function in the workplace.Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the MBA in University of Stellenbosch Business School
Often adults with ADHD can come across as lazy or disruptive as they can be forgetful, disorganised and talkative, according to Schoeman.
However, she said that if there is open communication with employers and accommodations are made, they can function well and be an asset in the workplace.
Part of this communication involves employees disclosing that they have ADHD and telling employers what could help them, such as being allowed to work with noise-cancelling headphones or breaking up large goals into smaller ones.
Listen to the audio above for more.
