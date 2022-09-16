Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
Wasanga Mehana, standing in for Africa Melane, spoke to Charles MacRobert, a senior lecturer of Geotechnical engineering at Stellenbosch University, about the long-term effects of the Jagersfontein mine dam collapse.
MacRobert has called on the government to review mining regulations on how they benefit communities with infrastructure and development.
The 150-year-old Jagersfontein mine dam collapsed last Sunday, killing one person and leaving more than 300 people destitute.
South Africa is plagued by a lack of oversight and extortion from mining companies, where owners leave dilapidated mines to the zama zamas.
Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, MacRobert said that the lack of mining regulation updates would continue to leave ripple effects on mining communities.
There is a code of practice on mine residue management and this code was written in 1998 and there were attempts to change it in 2010. Unfortunately, the update never materialised due to non-representation from all stakeholders.Charles MacRoberts, Senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University
I am advocating that we start to look at the process, loopholes, rewriting documents to re-engage, educating, making people aware of responsibilities and roles they have in the mining sector.Charles MacRoberts, Senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University
The Water Affairs and Sanitation Department issued a directive on 22 December 2020 to the mining company to stop depositing tailings on the facility.
The department also recorded that there was a serious risk of the facility being breached and the latest engineering reports were conducted in June 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the disaster-hit community on Monday and promised to rebuild houses for the residents.
The displaced residents are temporarily housed in a hotel and college in Bloemfontein until preparations are concluded.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview above.
More from Local
Is the Covid-19 pandemic finally coming to an end?
The Department of Health has reiterated that the pandemic is already a part of our daily lives and has denied claims that it will be over soon.Read More
DKMS Africa to host Sunflower Day event to raise funds for children with cancer
September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in a bid to raise funds and awareness on blood cancer and other blood disorders.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
JMPD to deploy 100 officers in Eldorado Park to aid SAPS crime-fighting effort
Two teenagers were killed in an alleged shootout over the weekend and residents say they've have had enough.Read More
Career gaps, cover letters & cutting competition - a guide to creating a good CV
As analysts predict the unemployment rate will steer towards 40% by 2030, the job market remains highly competitive and difficult to enter and this is why a strong CV is one of the most important tools when applying for jobs.Read More
Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea
PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.Read More
Could formalising the illegal mining industry benefit South Africa?
Illegal mining is estimated to cost the country significant amounts of money, so could legalising it be the answer?Read More
Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Kubashni Govender, business development manager for the East Coast Region at Sanlam Trust.Read More
‘Jagersfontein tailings dam warning likely to have been ignored’ says specialist
The are various regulations in place for the country's well-regulated mining sector which stands on a legacy of more than a 100 years, explained the environmental specialist.Read More