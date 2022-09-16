Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert





Wasanga Mehana, standing in for Africa Melane, spoke to Charles MacRobert, a senior lecturer of Geotechnical engineering at Stellenbosch University, about the long-term effects of the Jagersfontein mine dam collapse.

MacRobert has called on the government to review mining regulations on how they benefit communities with infrastructure and development.

The 150-year-old Jagersfontein mine dam collapsed last Sunday, killing one person and leaving more than 300 people destitute.

South Africa is plagued by a lack of oversight and extortion from mining companies, where owners leave dilapidated mines to the zama zamas.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, MacRobert said that the lack of mining regulation updates would continue to leave ripple effects on mining communities.

There is a code of practice on mine residue management and this code was written in 1998 and there were attempts to change it in 2010. Unfortunately, the update never materialised due to non-representation from all stakeholders. Charles MacRoberts, Senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University

I am advocating that we start to look at the process, loopholes, rewriting documents to re-engage, educating, making people aware of responsibilities and roles they have in the mining sector. Charles MacRoberts, Senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University

The Water Affairs and Sanitation Department issued a directive on 22 December 2020 to the mining company to stop depositing tailings on the facility.

The department also recorded that there was a serious risk of the facility being breached and the latest engineering reports were conducted in June 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the disaster-hit community on Monday and promised to rebuild houses for the residents.

The displaced residents are temporarily housed in a hotel and college in Bloemfontein until preparations are concluded.

