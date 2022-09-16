Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Pierre de Vos - Constitutional law expert at the University of Cape Town.
Pierre de Vos says that the appointed panel looking into the Phala Phala farm burglary has a mammoth task of making findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ngcobo is backed up by the inclusion of former Gauteng division judge - Thokozile Masipa, and UCT law professor - Richard Calland.
The farm burglary was brought into the spotlight by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser.
De Vos said that the panel will have to rely on evidence provided by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) - who instituted the motion - claiming that there was misconduct from Ramaphosa's side with what transpired on his farm in 2020.
The difficulty that the panel might find is that the rule says that they are allowed to make interviews with anybody, but they must rely on evidence from the African Transformation Movement (ATM).Pierre de Vos , Constitutional law expert - University of Cape Town
He also added that the panel led by the former Chief Justice does not have investigative powers to look into the farm robbery.
ATM's president Vuyo Zungula has proposed a Section 89 motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa that led to the formation of the panel.
They must make a finding and do not have investigative powers. He (Ramaphosa) must be provided with an opportunity to respond in writing to all the allegations.Pierre de Vos , Constitutional law expert - University of Cape Town
The panel has 30 days to provide a detailed report to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
