Is the Covid-19 pandemic finally coming to an end?
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the deputy Minister of Health - Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo about the updates in Covid-19 cases.
The Department of Health has urged the public to remain vigilant of Covid-19 despite the decline in reported cases.
There has been a higher recovery rate - over 97 percent.
When asked whether the end is near, Dhlomo said that they are guided by science and the pandemic is not likely to come to a complete end.
We are getting advises from scientific institutions and there is no one in the world and the World Health Organization (WHO) who have said that the decline in numbers of Covid-19 mean the pandemic is over.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy minister - Department of Health
A pandemic will go on becoming a pandemic...it is unlikely to wipe out Covid-19 and at most, we are going to keep it under control as it remains part of us.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy minister - Department of Health
It is also reported that 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer shot will be destroyed at the end of October.
In addition, 10.1 million stockpiled Johnson & Johnson doses of vaccines are set to expire in September next year if they are unused.
The Pfizer vaccines will be quarantined, and the manufacturer are into discussions with Sahpra (South African Health Products and Regulatory Authority), and they will be out of circulation.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy minister - Department of Health
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
