Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex focus: Sexting in relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Today at 12:05
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is at the Western Cape High Court asking it to enforce her return to office.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) protests at the City Press offices. The action is in response to a dispute between the IFP and the editor of City Press.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes –day 10.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
Opposition parties raise concerns about Phala Phala inquiry panel.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 12:27
Protestors head to the UAE Embassy in PTA– Family says Sello Tsolo been ‘held captive’ for last 9 years due to an unpaid fraudulent loan of r2million.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
NUMSA and SACCA dismayed that SA Express has ben liquidated.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Today at 12:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden today. On the agenda will be health, infrastructure, trade and investment.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 12:45
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Founder at Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Founder at Good Things Guy
Today at 13:11
Food Feature-Dhaba and Gimba
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chef Ofentse
Hamza D
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature -
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
Upside of failure with Tatjana Schoenmaker
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Tatjana Schoenmaker - South African Swimmer
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged with Mafikizolo
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mafikizolo Manager
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainable, socially consciously luxurious watches
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Cotterell - Editor at Larger at Wanted Magazine
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is the Covid-19 pandemic finally coming to an end? The Department of Health has reiterated that the pandemic is already a part of our daily lives and has denied claims that it will... 16 September 2022 10:54 AM
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not... 16 September 2022 8:53 AM
DKMS Africa to host Sunflower Day event to raise funds for children with cancer September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in a bid to raise funds and awareness on blood cancer and other blood disorders. 16 September 2022 7:11 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it' Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences". 13 September 2022 8:35 PM
View all Politics
How can you manage ADHD in the workplace? Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can make it difficult to focus in the workspace, so how can companies help with th... 16 September 2022 7:09 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance. 15 September 2022 8:26 PM
View all Business
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home. 15 September 2022 7:10 PM
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash? The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand? 15 September 2022 2:32 PM
How Marah Louw missed an opportunity to study opera overseas South African singer and actress, Marah Louw is a legend in the entertainment industry with a career spanning over fifty years 15 September 2022 12:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan. 15 September 2022 10:06 AM
WATCH: Babies instinctively avoid walking on grass? A video has gone viral of parents taking their babies to the grass, but not winning in getting them to step on it. 15 September 2022 9:59 AM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. 15 September 2022 1:01 PM
Is Ukraine starting to win the war? Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive. 13 September 2022 11:13 AM
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday. 13 September 2022 7:19 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians

16 September 2022 10:40 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Indian Premier League
Mark Boucher
Mumbai Indians

Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted 3 years with the national team.

JOHANNESBURG - The Indian Premier League (IPL)’s most successful franchise, the Mumbai Indians, have announced the appointment of outgoing South Africa coach Mark Boucher as their new head coach. His tenure with the team will begin with the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted three years with the national team.

Boucher replaces Sri Lankan legend, Mahela Jayawardene, who stepped down as the Mumbai Indians head coach to take up a broader role as their global head of performance, a role that will see him working with their satellite franchises, which includes SA20 franchise MI Cape Town and MI Emirates in the UAE.

“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as head coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.” Boucher said.

Boucher had a successful run on the local scene as the coach of the Titans and led them to five domestic titles. Since taking over the Proteas in 2019, Boucher registered a record of 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.


This article first appeared on EWN : Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians




16 September 2022 10:40 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Indian Premier League
Mark Boucher
Mumbai Indians

More from Sport

Roger Federer celebrates a point during his 2019 US Open match against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur on 28 August 2019. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41

15 September 2022 5:20 PM

Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

14 September 2022 10:27 AM

The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The captains of the Sevens teams playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament gather on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 7 September 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter

Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town

8 September 2022 5:32 AM

With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup photoshoot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad

6 September 2022 11:40 AM

Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 4:28 PM

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Bok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies Allan Alaalatoa sharing a beer after they were involved in a scuffle during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa on 3 September 2022.

WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle

5 September 2022 11:02 AM

After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Allan Alaalatoa share a beer after the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks vs Wallabies in Australia on 3 September 2022. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia

3 September 2022 2:55 PM

It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serena Williams' third round loss at the US open to Australia's Ayal Tomleeyanovich is expected to be the last time we see her on the courts. Picture: @usopen.

Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match

3 September 2022 10:36 AM

This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Garoos, 98 at Wimbledon and flushing meadows ends with 108 victories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lzflzf/123rf.com 

What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in

28 August 2022 6:36 PM

The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia's Alexandra Morozova took first place in the women’s Comrades Marathon. Picture: Twitter/@SportArtsKZN

Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon

28 August 2022 12:16 PM

Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert

Local

How can you manage ADHD in the workplace?

Business Lifestyle

How Marah Louw missed an opportunity to study opera overseas

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians

16 September 2022 10:40 AM

Tumelo Madlala accused of being coached to lie about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

16 September 2022 10:14 AM

MPs to grill Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke over corruption claims

16 September 2022 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA