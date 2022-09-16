Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians
JOHANNESBURG - The Indian Premier League (IPL)’s most successful franchise, the Mumbai Indians, have announced the appointment of outgoing South Africa coach Mark Boucher as their new head coach. His tenure with the team will begin with the 2023 edition of the IPL.
Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted three years with the national team.
Presenting आपले नवीन Head Coach - 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 16, 2022
Paltan, drop a 🙌 to welcome the 🇿🇦 legend to our #OneFamily 👏#DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @markb46 @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/S6zarGJmNM
Boucher replaces Sri Lankan legend, Mahela Jayawardene, who stepped down as the Mumbai Indians head coach to take up a broader role as their global head of performance, a role that will see him working with their satellite franchises, which includes SA20 franchise MI Cape Town and MI Emirates in the UAE.
“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as head coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.” Boucher said.
Boucher had a successful run on the local scene as the coach of the Titans and led them to five domestic titles. Since taking over the Proteas in 2019, Boucher registered a record of 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.
This article first appeared on EWN : Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
