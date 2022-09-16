WATCH: Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic set for December





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A trailer for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" promises to show viewers 'the Whitney you never knew'.

The iconic singer's role will be played by the British actress Naomi Ackie.

Ackie recreates several memorable moments from the singer's career in the film, and not just career highlights, but also the hard times as well.

The greatest voice of our time has an even greater story. 🌟🎤 Discover the Whitney Houston you never knew in I Wanna Dance with Somebody, exclusively in movie theaters this December. #IWannaDanceMovie pic.twitter.com/X5SjqKtTOS — I Wanna Dance With Somebody (@wannadancemovie) September 15, 2022

