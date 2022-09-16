The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted
Coming out the gate first on The Midday Report, the impeachment inquiry of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane adds more chapters to that story.
Mkhwebane is now approaching the Western Cape High Court with a request for the court to lift her suspension with immediate effect.
A week ago, a full bench of the court overturned her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa finding that he had taken a hurried decision.
Both the Presidency and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are challenging that finding.
This whole case really centres around a legal question and that is what we expect the DA and the Presidency to argue later this afternoon - and that is whether or not the ruling they made in this court last week overturned the suspension is effective immediately or whether it is first subject to confirmation by the Constitutional CourtLindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter - EWN
The Presidency and the DA are arguing that according to the country's Constitution any decision or conduct of the President must first be confirmed by the Constitutional Court explains Dentlinger.
The High Court cannot simply set aside a decision made by the President - and that is the central legal argument being argued on Friday.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter - EWN
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes with a dramatic new turn of events as Advocate Malesela Teffou is seemingly disbarred.
- IFP protests at the City Press offices demanding to see the editor of City Press, Mondli Makhanya.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa in the US to meet Joe Biden.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
