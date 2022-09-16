Stellenbosch’s Garden Town festival returns in October





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to travel blogger Iga Motylska on what people can expect at the festival.

Garden Town is a 10-day garden and lifestyle festival where visitors can expect guided bird walks, compost-making workshops and master botanists who will give horticultural tours and vegetable gardening masterclasses.

Stellenbosch, which is fringed by private gardens, wine farms and is surrounded by mountains, is well suited to host a garden and flower festival, said Motylska.

Everything from meeting and chatting with master botanists who will be giving horticultural tours. Iga Motylska, Travel blogger

Many private gardens, which are normally closed to the public will be opened for a few days.

A private garden that should not be missed is Rustenberg Manor Garden, that’s only on display during its annual Open Garden weekend of 28 to 30 October.

It’s characterised by old-world charm. The garden has a series of sections, so called ‘rooms’, each with a distinctive planting character- natural ponds, water features and fountains, she described.

Additionally, several wine estates are going to be participating in the festival.

There’s going to be a lot of sipping of wine, eating of delicious food while you are going to be partaking in various activities. Iga Motylska, Travel blogger

Entrance is R20 per public garden or R200 for a weekend pass, while private gardens, tours and workshops are charged separately.

