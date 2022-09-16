WATCH: Driver stops cars from using emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The video shows the US driver in his car on the emergency lane - and in this way stopping others cars from using the emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic.
People have applauded the driver and even commented on how brave he was to stop other cars from disobeying the rules of the road.
A big SUV vehicle is seen flashing lights from behind his car - egging him to move, but he sits still, saying he's acting as a "roadblock of justice."
Warning - strong language used.
This man is the hero of highway traffic @franciscellis pic.twitter.com/nLehQjV4Sk— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2022
