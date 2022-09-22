And the finalists for #ThankYouTrucker are …
IVECO SA, in partnership with the Road Freight Association, has announced the five top truck drivers in their annual #ThankYouTrucker competition, rewarding exceptional truck driving.
You now have an opportunity to cast your votes for your favourite driver. In return, the driver with the most votes will receive R50 000, the runner-up R10 000 and the third-placed driver R5 000. With that sort of prize money on the line, it is unsurprising that a record number of entries was received for this year’s awards.
The selection committee was faced with a very challenging, but an uplifting task.Leanne Sebastian, Communication and Brand Specialist - IVECO SA
Our country’s drivers have incredible stories to tell – of determination, bravery and dedication.Leanne Sebastian, Communication and Brand Specialist - IVECO SA
The five shortlisted drivers are:
A passionate heavy goods driver with experience in transporting numerous dangerous goods in several countries across Africa, David has maintained an excellent driver’s scorecard. He has been accident and incident free for the last seven years and serves as a role model to other drivers. While on the road, David recently saved a little child’s life in Zimbabwe – thanks to his clear thinking, proactive assessment, and defensive driving skills.
Since joining the company in 2012, David has proven to be a stalwart employee and an inspiring mentor to newly-recruited drivers. He is a top performer with zero incidents and exceptional KPI track records. After being hospitalised in 2016 for severe lung disease, Donald quit smoking and developed a much healthier lifestyle. Four years later, he suffered another blow: he lost his hearing in one ear and now uses hearing aids. Not even these setbacks or the recent challenges of COVID-19, the floods, protest action and riots in KwaZulu-Natal have deterred David from performing at his peak and leading his team.
Jeff’s story is a remarkable one. Forced by circumstances to leave school at the age of 16 to take care of his mother and siblings, he started doing piece work as a gardener. His hard work and determination were recognised by one of his employers, and Jeffrey was promoted and trained to become a driver. He worked his way up the company and now holds both a code 10 and code 14 driver’s licence. Dependable and able to overcome any obstacle thrown at him, Jeffrey also has remarkable capabilities and experience in off-road driving. He always goes the extra mile and has a natural affinity for driving “his” truck.
Enoch started his career at THT 45 years ago, at the age of 21, and will be retiring in December 2022. He is part of the THT family and has grown with the company every step of the way. Described as “an astonishing gentleman and driver”, Enoch hardly has any incidents on his file. He drives with caution and operates his vehicle like he owns it. He is a specialised driver who recently, at the age of 71, transported a 30m long overhead crane on his extendable steerable axle trailer - without a fuss. Enoch has driven millions of kilometres across Southern Africa in his career. He is easy to talk to, is hands-on with the loading and offloading processes and definitely not shy to raise his concerns, whether it is about the load or his vehicle’s performance.
Described as a” firecracker of a driver” and a “legend”, Luticia has had to overcome several major challenges – including breast cancer. She has always had a passion for couriers and logistics. Her father was a well-known courier driver in the Cape Town area for over 30 years. In 2018, whilst employed at ACT Logistics for a little over two months, Luticia received the devastating news that she had stage 3 breast cancer, requiring intense chemotherapy and an urgent mastectomy. Despite her circumstances, Luticia goes the extra mile and undertakes her work with professionalism and finesse. Managing the unmanageable and soldiering through pain – nothing will stop this lady!
Vote now for your favourite drivers at www.thankyoutrucker.co.za. Voting closes on 28 September 2022.
