Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainable, socially consciously luxurious watches
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine

16 September 2022 12:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
war crimes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
Russian war crimes
Izyum

Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Ukraine’s military has liberated the city of Izyum from Russian occupation

  • The Russians have obliterated the city and murdered civilians

An apartment building in Ukraine, destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com
An apartment building in Ukraine, destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

RELATED: Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor

Ukrainian forces have found a mass burial site outside the city of Izyum, days after liberating it from Russian occupation.

It is unclear how the victims died, and authorities will start exhuming some graves on Friday to learn more.

Izyum has been under Russian control since early in its invasion of Ukraine.

It now lies in ruins with almost all of its infrastructure destroyed with bodies still discovered in the debris.

“Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum... Russia leaves death everywhere,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, referring to mass graves found elsewhere in Ukraine where Russia took control.

Investigators have found evidence of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha and other nearby areas, many killed after their feet and hands were bound.

It’s a city where once people lived and thrived, and then came the Russian invasion… What they left behind… they’re still counting the bodies… Unmarked graves…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This is now a city without electricity or water… What is left of the city; it’s just heart-breaking…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine




