New musical based on SA's 1990s politics hits Joburg Theatre on Sunday





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Third World Express producer, Shadrack Bokaba, about the new political musical hitting the Joburg Theatre on Sunday.

The production is based on the forty-page epic poem by Dr Mongane Wally Serote of the same name and ushers in the theatre's 60th anniversary.

It focuses on political comrades in South Africa and how they jostled for potential positions in the new democratic dispensation.

The story, itself, is very familiar. We have some comrades in the story that are preparing and jostling for positions in the early 1990s as they anticipate the new South Africa, what roles each one of them will be playing... and how that unfolds. Shadrack Bokaba, producer - 'Third World Express'

Third World Express is written and directed by Gregory Maqoma and contains original music by Mark Cheyne.

It features the Vuyani Dance Company and it is accompanied by members of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of South Africa.

It will run from 18 September to 25 September on the iconic Mandela stage.

You can get your tickets here.

Scroll up for the full interview.