Sex focus: how to practice safe sexts





Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch about sexting with your partner.

When you and your partner are not near each other, you might decide to spice things up with sexting.

This can involve sending a risky message or an explicit photo in order to tempt your partner or build anticipation.

While this can be fun and a great way to connect from afar, it can lead to an awkward moment if you aren’t careful, with the text ending up with the wrong recipient

Thato Sikwane, better known as Dj Fresh, called in and recounted having a spicy conversation with his wife and in the heat of the moment accidentally sent a descriptive message to the wrong person.

Absent-minded I ended up sending [idols judge] JR a very long text about what I’m going to do to him tonight when he gets home. Thato Sikwane, Dj Fresh

If you are going to sext a partner, always double check the recipient, your mom or your boss do not need to know what you and your partner are planning.

When it comes to sending pictures, this can definitely be fun and exciting for both parties, but you should always be cautious as the picture could end up somewhere you do not anticipate.

Welsh recommends never including your face, or distinctive markings so you can remain somewhat anonymous if the picture is seen by the wrong eyes.

If you send somebody a photo it could be accidentally seen by somebody else even if there is no malicious intent. Lisa Welch, sex and pleasure educator

There is no right or wrong way to sext, the most important thing is that you and your partner are having fun and sexting is consensual.

Above just being fun and exciting, sexting can help you learn more about your partner's desires and make your emotional and physical connection stronger.

