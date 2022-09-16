Sex focus: how to practice safe sexts
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch about sexting with your partner.
When you and your partner are not near each other, you might decide to spice things up with sexting.
This can involve sending a risky message or an explicit photo in order to tempt your partner or build anticipation.
While this can be fun and a great way to connect from afar, it can lead to an awkward moment if you aren’t careful, with the text ending up with the wrong recipient
Thato Sikwane, better known as Dj Fresh, called in and recounted having a spicy conversation with his wife and in the heat of the moment accidentally sent a descriptive message to the wrong person.
Absent-minded I ended up sending [idols judge] JR a very long text about what I’m going to do to him tonight when he gets home.Thato Sikwane, Dj Fresh
If you are going to sext a partner, always double check the recipient, your mom or your boss do not need to know what you and your partner are planning.
When it comes to sending pictures, this can definitely be fun and exciting for both parties, but you should always be cautious as the picture could end up somewhere you do not anticipate.
Welsh recommends never including your face, or distinctive markings so you can remain somewhat anonymous if the picture is seen by the wrong eyes.
If you send somebody a photo it could be accidentally seen by somebody else even if there is no malicious intent.Lisa Welch, sex and pleasure educator
There is no right or wrong way to sext, the most important thing is that you and your partner are having fun and sexting is consensual.
Above just being fun and exciting, sexting can help you learn more about your partner's desires and make your emotional and physical connection stronger.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101724027_woman-scared-when-she-look-at-smartphone.html
More from Lifestyle
This hotel offers foodies with 2 different cuisines prepped under one roof
Hyatt House's hotel kitchen is doubling up as a dark kitchen that serves two different kinds of fast food cuisines available for delivery.Read More
Is therapy and counseling available for therapists?
Addiction therapist Dan Wolf and trauma therapist Julia Mathathe confirm that therapy is indeed available for those who need it.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
New musical based on SA's 1990s politics hits Joburg Theatre on Sunday
The Joburg Theatre and Shadrack Bokaba are teaming up to bring you the spectacular new musical, 'Third World Express'.Read More
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable
Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.Read More
DKMS Africa to host Sunflower Day event to raise funds for children with cancer
September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in a bid to raise funds and awareness on blood cancer and other blood disorders.Read More
How can you manage ADHD in the workplace?
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can make it difficult to focus in the workspace, so how can companies help with this?Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More