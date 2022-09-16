This hotel offers foodies with 2 different cuisines prepped under one roof
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the founder and CEO of Millat Investments - Hamza Farooqui and Chef Ofentse Morake to chat about the Dhaba and Gimba and how it all came together.
The concept of a dark kitchen is about taking one space and using it to offer multiple cuisine types. Dark kitchens also typically serve customers exclusively by delivery or pick up.
Here, it's all about conveniently providing foodies with a lot more choice by combining multiple brands under the same roof that is constantly subject to change and adaptation.
The point about a dark kitchen is you can give something to six or nine months and, maybe, change it... That's the beauty about using these dark kitchens: recipes, tastes evolve... It's about giving people the taste, what they want, when they want , and as those taste pallets evolve, choice must also evolve.Hamza Farooqui, founder and CEO - Millat Investments
In the case of Hyatt House, their dark kitchen is starting off with two brands: Gimba and Dhaba.
For those looking for authentic South African cuisine, Gimba is the choice for you.
[Gimba] is for just somebody's who's going to enjoy the local classics that are prepared freshly, that are prepared with soul, with heart, that are prepared with the best ingredients that we can find. We've kept it simple, we've kept it recognisable, we've kept it something that is very close to people's hearts.Ofentse Morake, chef
For those looking for popular foods from around the globe, Dhaba's got your back.
It's all stuff that everybody can see and recognise but we've taken flavours that aren't readily out there in South Africa and we've created them into something that is so, so, so good. I think, if I can ask anybody who wants to try something really, really good, Dhaba is the way to go... it's things that you're used to but with a flavour twist that you probably haven't become accustomed to.Ofentse Morake, chef
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Is therapy and counseling available for therapists?
Addiction therapist Dan Wolf and trauma therapist Julia Mathathe confirm that therapy is indeed available for those who need it.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
New musical based on SA's 1990s politics hits Joburg Theatre on Sunday
The Joburg Theatre and Shadrack Bokaba are teaming up to bring you the spectacular new musical, 'Third World Express'.Read More
Sex focus: how to practice safe sexts
Sending sexy texts can be a fun way to spice up your relationship, but you don't want those messages ending up in the wrong place.Read More
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable
Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.Read More
DKMS Africa to host Sunflower Day event to raise funds for children with cancer
September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in a bid to raise funds and awareness on blood cancer and other blood disorders.Read More
How can you manage ADHD in the workplace?
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can make it difficult to focus in the workspace, so how can companies help with this?Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More