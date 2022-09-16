This hotel offers foodies with 2 different cuisines prepped under one roof





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the founder and CEO of Millat Investments - Hamza Farooqui and Chef Ofentse Morake to chat about the Dhaba and Gimba and how it all came together.

The concept of a dark kitchen is about taking one space and using it to offer multiple cuisine types. Dark kitchens also typically serve customers exclusively by delivery or pick up.

Here, it's all about conveniently providing foodies with a lot more choice by combining multiple brands under the same roof that is constantly subject to change and adaptation.

The point about a dark kitchen is you can give something to six or nine months and, maybe, change it... That's the beauty about using these dark kitchens: recipes, tastes evolve... It's about giving people the taste, what they want, when they want , and as those taste pallets evolve, choice must also evolve. Hamza Farooqui, founder and CEO - Millat Investments

In the case of Hyatt House, their dark kitchen is starting off with two brands: Gimba and Dhaba.

For those looking for authentic South African cuisine, Gimba is the choice for you.

[Gimba] is for just somebody's who's going to enjoy the local classics that are prepared freshly, that are prepared with soul, with heart, that are prepared with the best ingredients that we can find. We've kept it simple, we've kept it recognisable, we've kept it something that is very close to people's hearts. Ofentse Morake, chef

For those looking for popular foods from around the globe, Dhaba's got your back.

It's all stuff that everybody can see and recognise but we've taken flavours that aren't readily out there in South Africa and we've created them into something that is so, so, so good. I think, if I can ask anybody who wants to try something really, really good, Dhaba is the way to go... it's things that you're used to but with a flavour twist that you probably haven't become accustomed to. Ofentse Morake, chef

